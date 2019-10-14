Warriors’ Steve Kerr Reveals Bold Claim About Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry may be 31 years old, but his head coach believes he’s just getting better.

As Curry prepares for his 11th season in the NBA, he faces a challenge greater than any he’s faced in recent memory. That would be because the game’s greatest shooter will be forced to carry a Golden State Warriors squad for the first time in years.

No longer will he be flanked by Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson — until February, at least — as Curry will largely be a one-man wrecking crew on offense for the majority of the regular season.

However, despite the wear-and-tear and his advanced age, Curry is still at his peak physically and mentally, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Via ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

“Just the usual,” Kerr said after Sunday’s practice. “I’m not looking for anything different than what he’s done for five years, but what he’s done is pretty special: two MVP’s and a perennial top-five player. He’s had an incredible camp. To me, he’s at his peak physically, mentally. He’s seen every defense that people have thrown at him now during his career, and he’s ready to have a great year.”

Kerr further explained why despite being 796 games deep into his career that Curry is still in his prime.

“Because it’s the perfect time physically and mentally where everything’s come together,” Kerr said, explaining why he feels Curry is in his prime. “He’s in his prime age-wise, strength and conditioning-wise and defensively he’s seen everything that’s come his way. Teams have played him every possible way that you could think of, and he’s had years now to work on counters. So he’s kind of in his sweet spot right now, and he has been the last couple years. And hopefully that continues for the next few years. But he’s an amazing player.”

Curry’s Impressive Preseason Without Stacked Supporting Cast

Curry has had an impressive preseason thus far for the Warriors. In a preview of what to expect from the veteran point guard this season, the three-time NBA champion erupted for 40 points in 25 minutes of playing time in a 143-123 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Thursday night.

In classic Curry fashion, he had a ridiculously efficient night, going 14-of-19 from the field and 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Just check it out for yourself in the highlights below.

Could Curry Win His Third MVP Award?

Considering the Warriors remain a threat in the Western Conference and factoring in that Curry is without the supporting cast that he’s had in the past, it’s reasonable to believe that if he produces another eye-popping statistical season, that he could win his third MVP award.

Kerr explained that Curry is now tasked with taking on more of a leadership role with the departures of so many veterans.

“He’s never going to be Draymond,” Kerr said. “He’s never going to be up, barking away. But he’s more inclined to say something now than he would have been when I first got here, for sure. And I think with this team especially — Steph’s smart, and he realizes what we’ve lost in the last couple of years from a veteran leadership standpoint. So he understands he’s got more responsibility in that regard now.”

While the Warriors are no longer the dominant threat they were over the past five years, Curry has now been given the opportunity to conquer a whole new challenge as the rest of the NBA world overlooks Golden State for the first time in years.