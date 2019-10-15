Watch Lakers’ Zach Norvell Jr. Snatch Jordan Poole’s Soul With a Filthy Crossover

Lakers’ two-way player Zach Norvell Jr. was already having a strong night for the Lakers. Attacking the basket at will and showing off a strong outside shot, Norvell was a crucial factor for the Lakers as the games’ leading scorer.

Lakers’ Zach Norvell Jr. Snatches Jordan Poole’s Soul With Filthy Crossover

Zach Norvell dropped Poole and had the Lakers bench hyped. 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/DB0odu9nbl — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 15, 2019

Norvell pulled off what was undoubtedly the highlight of the game, hitting fellow rookie Jordan Poole with a vicious crossover that sent Poole stumbling to the ground. To make matters better, Norvell drew himself – and converted – an “and one” opportunity.

The rookie has been one of the biggest bright spots this offseason, showing out in Summer League and now making his presence felt during the preseason. While he should be expected to see some action at the NBA level, it seems the Lakers will try and stash him in the G-League and let him develop as the season goes along.

Especially as the season takes its toll and inevitable injuries arise, Norvell might be a solid addition to the roster for a deep bench role as the season goes on.

Other Laker Standouts From Game Against Warriors

Aside from Norvell, a number of Lakers at the end of the roster stepped up and had big nights. With most of the starters sitting out due to a rigorous travel schedule, the bench stepped up and got some excellent production. Dwight Howard had a monster night stuffing the stat sheet to the tune of 12 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, four steals, and a block. He provided a major mismatch for an injured and undermanned Warriors’ frontcourt and seems to finally be getting comfortable back in Los Angeles.

David Stockton had a surprisingly strong game running the offense and while inefficient from the field, he showed a strong natural playmaking ability and wound up leading the entire game in assists, with seven. Stockton is a player that is almost certainly destined for a spot on the South Bay Lakers and his playmaking helping to feed Norvell Jr. could wind up being a deadly duo in the G-League.