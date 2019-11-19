Akron vs. Miami (Ohio) Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

MACtion has returned. Akron and Miami (Ohio) square off in week three of the annual MAC midweek tradition. It has been a forgettable season for the Zips. Not only has Akron failed to win a game this season, but they also haven’t been able to cover the spread. It’s been a very different story for the RedHawks, who are poised to clinch a berth in the MAC title game with a win on Wednesday night. Freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert, the younger brother of former NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, has thrown six touchdowns with just one interception in the last four games, which have all been Miami (Ohio) victories.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup between two in-state rivals.

Akron at Miami (Ohio) Game Details

Date: Wednesday, November 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Fred Yager Stadium (Oxford, Ohio)

TV: ESPNU

Spread: Miami (Ohio) -31

Total: 44

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Miami (Ohio) -31 and has not moved much since, according to VegasInsider.com. The action also favors the home team with the RedHawks getting 61% of the bets and 84% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 45 and has been bet down slightly to 44 with 82% of the bets and 92% of the money coming in on the under.

Betting Trends

Akron is 0-10 ATS this season

Miami (Ohio) is 6-4 ATS this season

Over is 5-5 in Akron games this season

Over is 5-5 in Miami (Ohio) games this season

Under is 8-3 in the last 11 meetings

Road team is 6-1 ATS in the last 7 meetings

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

This might be the easiest bet I make all week. There is no way you can even consider backing Akron here based on what we have seen this season from the Zips. Since 2003, no full-fledged FBS team has gone the entire season without winning a game ATS. That is the historical trap Akron is in danger of falling into if they can’t cover one of these last two games. The bad news for the Zips, they are running into a RedHawks team that still needs a win to lock up a berth in the conference title game. The big mismatch here is Akron’s offense against Miami’s defense. The Zips are ranked 129th out of 130 FBS teams in total offense this season, averaging a measly 264.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, the RedHawks defense is ranked third in the MAC allowing just 381.1 yards per game.

PICK: Miami -31 (-110)

This has to be the lowest full-game team total I’ve ever seen in college football. The oddsmakers are daring you to take the over here, betting that Akron can score a touchdown and kick the extra point successfully. For comic relief, I’m putting a small play on the under here.

PICK: Akron team total under 6.5 (-110)

