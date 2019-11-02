Allen Robinson Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears WR Week 9?

Wide receiver Allen Robinson has been the lone bright spot for this Chicago Bears offense all season long. He has also been a solid fantasy wide receiver, falling under 10 points in PPR leagues just once this season.

While the Bears offense has recently re-discovered the running game, they have vowed to stick with their struggling third-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who has nine games remaining in the season to change the narrative surrounding him. Trubisky has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL so far this season, and much of this Bears team rides on his right arm.

What does this all mean for Robinson’s fantasy game, and how will the Bears fare in their Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles? Here’s a breakdown of the game:

Allen Robinson Fantasy Outlook: Week 9 Matchup vs. Eagles

The Eagles defense is giving up 24.9 points a game along with 256 yards passing per game. So far this season, Philly has been much better at stopping the run than they have been keeping receivers in check.

That said, Robinson will absolutely get his targets. He hasn’t been targeted fewer than seven times in any game this season. He has managed to be Mitchell Trubisky’s top target despite defenses trying to take him away every week, and Fantasy Pros notes that the Eagles don’t have a cornerback on their roster who can cover him.

The last time Robinson played against the Eagles was when the Bears fell to them in the Wild Card game in January. Robinson had a career-best game with the Bears, catching 10 passes on 13 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown. Trubisky has been struggling a great deal since that game, yet Robinson has still produced more fantasy points than anyone on the Bears offense, and that shouldn’t change.

Should You Start or Sit Allen Robinson in Week 9?

Fantasy Pros has Robinson projected to score 9.9 points against the Eagles. Considering his stat line so far this season, along with how porous this Eagles secondary has been, that feels a bit low.

Michael Fabiano has chosen Robinson as a must-start this weekend because the Eagles defense has given up 10 touchdowns along with the most fantasy points to receivers who line out wide–which is where Robinson has run 61% of his routes this season.

Final Verdict: START him. He has been making supreme catches in every game this season, and we agree with Fabiano–he’s a must-start against a defense he has torched in the not-so-distant past. Look for him to put up his second 100-yard game of the season. He may not score, and he may not be the best fantasy wideout available, but he should be a solid WR1 option this week.

READ NEXT: Gardner Minshew Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Jaguars QB Week 9?