Allen Robinson Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears WR Week 10?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is coming off his worst game of the season. He had just one catch for six yards on a season-low five targets last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Robinson also had a big drop in the game that could have been a 40+ yard play had he held on.

It was a rare mistake for Robinson, who has been in top form all season long and has easily been the best player on the Bears’ stagnant offense. He has made excellent and athletic grabs in nearly every game he has played in, but his stat line has been up and down this year.

So what does it all mean for Robinson’s fantasy game, and how will the Bears fare in their Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions? Here’s a breakdown of the game, along with Robinson’s Week 10 fantasy outlook:

Allen Robinson Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Lions

The Lions defense is statistically one of the worst in the league. They’re giving up just over 27 points a game, 288 yards through the air, and 424.1 yards per contest.

Last year, in two games against Detroit, Robinson had one excellent game and one very quiet one. In Chicago, Robinson scorched the Lions with six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. In Detroit, he caught just two passes for 37 yards.

This game will be in Chicago, and despite quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s inability to run an NFL offense efficiently, Robinson has been a security blanket of sorts for Trubisky all season. Prior to last week, Robinson had been targeted at least seven times in all but one game this year. He should absolutely have his chances against this generous Detroit defense.

Should You Start or Sit Allen Robinson in Week 10?

Fantasy Pros has Robinson projected to score 9.7 points this week against Detroit. That seems like a safe bet considering how up and down his season has been fantasy-wise so far this year. Robinson’s fantasy game hasn’t been consistent, and that’s largely due to the Bears’ offensive struggles.

That said, the Detroit defense might be as bad as this Bears offense, and this probably won’t be a high scoring game. But Robinson is an elite wide receiver, and he won’t likely have another dud like last week. He should still get his chances even though his quarterback hasn’t played well.

Final Verdict: START him. This is a Lions team that is giving up the second-most receiving yards per game in the entire league so far this season. Robinson should get at least 7-8 targets on this one, and he’s due to find the end zone again. Look for him to get just under 100 yards and a TD, making him a decent WR2 option for the week.

READ NEXT: David Montgomery Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears RB Week 10 vs Lions?