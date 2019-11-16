Lakers: ESPN Analyst Reveals Suprising LeBron James, Anthony Davis Thought

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are a huge reason why the Los Angeles Lakers are currently sitting at 10-2 and in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

As much as Davis’ defense and James’ pinpoint passing have been on full display, their chemistry in the pick and roll has been just as exciting.

“I didn’t think we were going to be able to connect as fast,”Anthony Davis told me last week in Chicago.

“Just because of the fact, he had a lot of stuff going on in the summer with Space Jam. So we didn’t get a lot of time to work out together. And then we had a short training camp, had to go to China and all of that stuff. So, I’m surprised that he had a little connection right now.”He [LeBron James] made a joke [and said]: ‘We’re not peanut butter and jelly right now, we’re like peanut butter and bananas.’ So we’re getting there. We’re constantly getting there game by game.”

One could argue that LeBron James could be passing the torch to Davis in LA the same way that Dwyane Wade did for LeBron James in Miam in year two.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I discussed that notion with ESPN writer, Robert “Scoop” Jackson.

Check out our discussion about Davis and James below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: LeBron James in year two in Miami, it became “his” team because Dwayne Wade told him it was such. Would you say that LeBron is doing the same with Anthony Davis in Year One with the Lakers?

Robert “Scoop” Jackson: Nah,I don’t think so. I think he’s sharing the burden. I don’t think LeBron is that dude that’s going to pass anything. I think LeBron is much like Shaq and that’s why he’s as great as he is. He’s like as long as I’m on the court, we can share the space but I’m not going to hand you anything until I’m out of this game and I don’t think it will be like a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar situation and like Magic’s that dude and you can have it, D-Wade with LeBron. I think LeBron is like, “look man, thank you because now allowed me to be the best player that I can. I don’t have to carry this load because this is the third time, how old LeBron again?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: 34. He’ll be 35 in December

Robert “Scoop” Jackson: Okay right so this is technically the third year in a row that he had to put a team on his back and especially what he did in the last couple of years in Cleveland. No disrespect to Kyrie, but there were so many injuries there and then you know when he got to the playoffs, and had to do what he did, that’s you know, especially his last year there that’s a lot….and then come to L.A. and the young fellas there, I think that’s more him just saying hey, AD share this spotlight, let’s do this and the game is going to be easier for me. But I don’t think he’s gonna like turn it over to him. Not at all