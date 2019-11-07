Antonio Brown Rips NFL Investigation & Puts Comeback in Doubt

Antonio Brown put the NFL on blast just a few hours after news circulated that the receiver is still eying a return to the league. Brown took to Twitter with a profanity-laced tweet calling out the NFL.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly! Making money off my sweat and blood F— the

@nfl I’ll never play in that s— treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f— your self,” Brown tweeted.

Brown also posted a similar message on Instagram and seemed to call out fantasy owners who are curious about his future.

“F— @nfl I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat! No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it ! So you fantasy f—s can let it go 🥂,” Brown noted on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the NFL is expected to interview Brown about the ongoing investigation the league is conducting regarding the numerous assault allegations.

“The NFL is expected to interview FA WR Antonio Brown next week on a date not yet finalized, source said. This is the first meeting with him and could spur others. The league’s investigation into civil allegations of sexual assault & rape is not expected to conclude any time soon,” Rapoport noted on Twitter.

The NFL Is Expected to Interview Antonio Brown as Part of Their Investigation

It is unclear if Brown has any chance of making a return this season, but the receiver’s latest tweet seems to put his comeback in doubt. ESPN’s Josina Anderson provided an update on the investigation as well as Britney Taylor’s allegations in a series of tweets.

Per Britney Taylor’s attorney David Haas, Antonio Brown’s lawyer has accepted service on behalf of Brown in Taylor’s civil complaint that alleges battery, sexual assault and emotional distress. In simple terms, per Haas, Antonio Brown has been served…I’m told Antonio Brown is currently scheduled to meet w/ the NFL in person next Wednesday, at this time. My understanding is Brown is eager to present his side & that there r teams still interested in signing him pending the resolution of the league’s investigation, per sources…Update: A source now says Antonio Brown’s meeting with the NFL has been scheduled for November 14th, which is Thursday, at this time. Brown’s meeting is still scheduled to be in person for now.

The Seahawks Were Interested in Signing AB Prior to Claiming Josh Gordon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seattle Seahawks expressed interest in signing Brown prior to claiming Josh Gordon off waivers. Schefter noted that Russell Wilson was even pushing for the Seahawks to sign Brown.

Before they claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon on waivers Friday, the Seattle Seahawks had been doing their due diligence on free-agent receiver Antonio Brown, league sources told ESPN. Even star quarterback Russell Wilson was pushing the Seahawks to sign Brown before they claimed Gordon, according to sources.

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that “a few teams that are very interested in signing Antonio once this process is over.”

NFL teams are likely awaiting the results of the NFL investigation to see what the findings reveal about the allegations. Depending on the investigation, Brown could also be facing a lengthy suspension which has the potential to impact a team signing the receiver.