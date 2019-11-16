Eagles Could Target Speedy WR after Browns Part Ways

Antonio Calloway is suspended for 10 games. Still, he’s an intriguing name to watch.

Why would the Eagles be interested in an oft-troubled player who can’t help them this season? Well, put on his game tape and try not to imagine Callaway catching bomb shots from Carson Wentz. His speed is enough to make defensive backs wake up in cold sweats.

Callaway boasts an impressive 4.41 time in the 40-yard dash and comes off a season in which he hauled in 43 balls for 586 yards and five touchdowns for the Browns. Cleveland was using him primarily as their third wideout.

The team waived the wide receiver Thursday after they learned he was being suspended again. He’s sitting out there on the waiver wire after going unclaimed and losing his appeal on a 10-game suspension.

Former Browns’ WR Antonio Callaway lost his appeal and now will be suspended for them next 10 games, regular or post-season, for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

The off-the-field stuff has been a common theme for Callaway going back to his college days. The Eagles have routinely stayed away from problem children, but Philadelphia has a real issue with their lack of speed at the skill positions.

Is Callaway a risk? Yes. Maybe the biggest risk on the board — and that includes Antonio Brown. The Eagles don’t have much to lose at this point.

Callaway’s Transgressions Read Like Rap Sheet

The Eagles have always valued high-character players in their locker room. Antonio Callaway is not that guy.

From our TNF pregame show: #Browns WR Antonio Callaway was waived today, in part because of issues with tardiness and other concerns. pic.twitter.com/rI5os1fsTi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2019

The receiver’s transgressions range in an ugly scope from driving with a suspended license to drug arrests to showing up late for team meeting. Callaway even was found to have gun ammunition in his car. It’s a never-ending pattern of uncontrollable behavior.

Per ESPN: Callaway was suspended for the first four games of this season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He tested positive for marijuana at the 2018 NFL scouting combine and was cited for possession of marijuana while driving with a suspended license last August. Police also found bullets and a gun part while searching his vehicle. The possession charge was dropped at a hearing on Jan. 25, and Callaway pleaded guilty to operating without a valid license and speeding.

Callaway was also suspended for an entire college football season while attending the University of Florida for a misdemeanor drug possession. In addition, he was found guilty of stealing credit card information.

Could Eagles Reform Callaway’s Wayward Attitude?

It will be a huge gamble to take but maybe the Eagles could reform Antonio Callaway. There’s no denying he’s uber-talented.

Philadelphia houses one of the most stable locker rooms in the NFL, guided by a tight-knit group of religious leaders like Carson Wentz, Malcolm Jenkins and Zach Ertz. It’s not crazy to think those guys could take the problem child under their veteran wings.

I was just told the #Browns had discussions this morning on Antonio Callaway's status. When I asked why are they releasing the WR, I was told "too many issues," per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2019

Callaway probably wouldn’t be eligible to play until midway through the 2020 season since he lost his recent appeal on a 10-game suspension. However, the speedy receiver could be signed on the cheap and the expectations would be clear.

He either gets his act together and contributes on and off the field. Or the team cuts him and he probably never gets another chance. This is Callaway’s final shot in the NFL.