Available Players for Clippers’ Second Half of Back-to-Back Games [Report]

Last night the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks in an exciting matchup, 114-99. This was the team’s first half of scheduled back-to-backs and it is known that Clippers’ super star Kawhi Leonard has not participated in both games played on consecutive nights so far this year. With that being said, the Clippers brought out their dynamic duo, Leonard and Paul George to go up against Mavericks star, “head of the snake” Luka Doncic last night. The team played exceptionally well on defense and were the first team to hold the Mavericks under 100 points all season.

Tonight the Clippers play again in their second half of scheduled back-to-backs against the Memphis Grizzlies. According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, the Clippers’ injury report lists Kawhi Leonard as out for tonight’s game due to injury management of left knee soreness. Paul George is not listed on the report so it is likely that he is good to go.

Clippers’ Record so Far This Season

After last night’s game the Clippers now post a 13-5 record so far this season, following the Denver Nuggets (13-3) and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-2). The team is currently riding a six-game winning stretch as the last time they took an L was against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 14, 132-127. The team has faced challenges since the beginning of the season with PG being out due to shoulder surgeries and Leonard being out due to load management. The team has been forced to learn how to play without PG, without Leonard, without either of them and how to play despite the fact that they have had limited practices with the entire team present.

The team has yet to win either of the two games they have played without PG-13 or the Klaw. They first had to play without either of their star players against the Utah Jazz and then the Milwaukee Bucks. The Jazz beat the Clippers by 14, 110-96 and the Bucks edged over the Clippers by only five, 129-124. The Clippers’ record with just Leonard and not PG is 11-2 and their record without Leonard and just PG is 6-1. Both players pose a serious threat as PG is a six-time NBA All Star, four-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team and an Olympic Gold Medalist while Leonard is the reigning Finals MVP, a three-time All Star, two-time Defensive Player of they Year, and has won two NBA Championships. Since both players made their season debut together against the Boston Celtics, the two have gone undefeated, winning the last four games together in a row. Currently PG is averaging 25.1 points, six boards and 4.3 assists. Leonard is averaging 25.8 points, eight rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The Clippers will now go up against the Memphis Grizzlies without their superstar Leonard but they will have PG to lead the team. The Grizzlies are second to last in the Western Conference beating only the Golden State Warriors with a 5-11 record. The game will take place at the FedEx Forum at 5 p.m. PT.