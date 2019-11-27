Bears vs. Lions Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The quarterback situation is getting dire for the Detroit Lions who could be down to their third-string signal-caller for Thursday’s Thanksgiving showdown against the Chicago Bears. With Matthew Stafford still sidelined with a back injury and Jeff Driskel’s appearance on Monday’s injury report with a hamstring injury that head coach Matt Patricia called “pretty sore”. If Driskel can’t play on Thursday, Detroit will rely on undrafted rookie David Blough to assume the starting role.

The Bears are having quarterback issues of their own, with the trials and tribulations of Mitchell Trubisky. The former first-round draft pick struggled against a weak New York Giants secondary on Sunday, throwing two interceptions in a 19-14 victory. Trubisky has thrown 10 touchdowns and six picks this season. Despite Trubisky’s struggles, Chicago will have a major advantage at quarterback in this matchup if Blough has to play.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Thursday’s NFC North matchup between the Bears and Lions.

Bears vs. Lions Game Details

Date: Thursday, November 28

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

TV: FOX

Spread: Bears -3

Total: 38.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Lions -1.5 and has flipped to Bears -3 at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action heavily favors the Bears who are receiving 78% of the bets and 84% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 41 and has been bet down slightly to 38.5 at most books with 71% of the bets on the over and 90% of the money coming in on the under.

Betting Trends

Bears are 5-6 SU and 3-8 ATS this season

Lions are 3-7-1 SU and 4-7 ATS this season

Under is 8-3 in Bears games this season

Over is 7-4 in Lions games this season

Bears are 2-2 SU an 1-3 ATS on the road this season

Lions are 2-3 SU and 2-3 ATS at home this season

Under is 3-1 in Bears road games this season

Over is 4-1 in Lions home games this season

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Analysis & Picks

There are some key statistical advantages for the Bears offense in this matchup. Detroit struggles to defend against the pass and has one of the worst sack percentages in the league. I think Mitchell Trubisky will not only have time to throw but will also have wide-open receivers at his disposal. On the other side, Detroit’s quarterback situation is a total disaster. If undrafted rookie David Blough is forced to start on a short week against one of the league’s best pass rushes, it could be a long day for the Lions offense. FanDuel currently has the Detroit team total set at 17. If you think Driskel’s injury will force him to sit, it would be best to play this number now before it falls closer to game time on Thursday. However, I think Chicago is the safer play. The Bears won this game 20-13 two weeks ago with Driskel under center. Swallow the points.

PICK: Bears -3 (-110)

