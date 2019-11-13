Bears’ Matt Nagy on Colin Kaepernick: ‘He Was Definitely a Weapon’

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will get an opportunity to workout for any and all interested NFL teams this Saturday. The Miami Dolphins will reportedly have someone there, and the Dallas Cowboys have shown interest in Kaepernick, as well.

Will the Chicago Bears be one of the teams present at Kaep’s workout? Considering the team’s recent troubles at quarterback largely due to the lack of development by third-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, along with the limitations of backup Chase Daniel, the Bears have been picked by many as a potential landing spot for Kaepernick:

5 teams that should seriously consider signing Colin Kaepernick • Bears

• Colts

• Lions

• Panthers

• Broncoshttps://t.co/3k9n1O2R3O — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 13, 2019

Colin Kaepernick is the ultimate "Be You" guy — how could Matt Nagy and the #Bears not be interested? https://t.co/XGPdvH7jm6 — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) November 12, 2019

So will the Chicago Bears be at Colin Kaepernick’s workout this Saturday? When asked about it Wednesday afternoon, Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy said he’s not sure, because he’s focused on his team’s upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams. Nagy said he would leave the decision about Kaep’s workout up to Bears general manager Ryan Pace. Nagy also had a few flattering things to say about the former NFL quarterback, however.

Bears Coach Matt Nagy: Colin Kaepernick Was a ‘Weapon’

According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Matt Nagy said about Kaepernick: “He’s been out of the game a little bit. But when we was doing well and playing he was definitely a weapon.” Nagy also wished Kaepernick well, while re-iterating that he had no idea if the Bears would be sending a team representative or any scouts to attend Saturday’s open workout.

“I honestly have no idea right now,” Nagy said, noting that the decision would be up to Ryan Pace “and those guys.”

Coach Matt Nagy said he doesn't know if the Bears will attend Colin Kaepernick's workout. “I honestly have no idea right now,” he said. “I’ll leave that to [general manager Ryan Pace] and those guys.”https://t.co/0ljzoKxP9J — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) November 13, 2019

#Bears coach Matt Nagy says he's focused on #Rams and not on Colin Kaepernick. But he said of Kaepernick: "He's been out of the game a little bit. But when we was doing well and playing he was definitely a weapon." — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) November 13, 2019

The Bears have a pivotal meeting against the Los Angeles Rams coming up on Sunday night, so there’s likely a good deal of truth to Nagy’s statement–he’s likely focused on Sean McVay and the Rams. But if the Bears were planning on making any major moves at quarterback, it’s also likely that Nagy would absolutely know about it.

Still, it’s notable that Nagy chose to throw any compliments at all Kaepernick’s way, especially considering how controversial the former quarterback has been and remains. He could have simply played the ‘I don’t know’ card and stop there, but he didn’t.

With his 2,300 career rushing yards coupled with 13 rushing TDs and 12,271 yards through the air, Kaep is a seemingly good fit for Matt Nagy’s RPO-flavored, West Coast-centered offense. He also has Super Bowl experience.

BTW for anyone just listening on 670 The SCORE, I just realized I didn’t answer part 2 on Kaepernick. IF Bears were interested & IF he’s in game shape & still who he was 2 years ago, with his skill set he’d be a scary good perfect fit for Matt Nagy’s offense. — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) October 25, 2019

Kaepernick has stated recently that he has been working out regularly and rigorously over the last three years while he hasn’t been playing. He and his representatives have given multiple assurances that he’s in excellent physical condition. He will have an opportunity to showcase his skill set once again this Saturday.

Whether the NFL is genuine in its attempt to give Kaepernick a legitimate shot is another story.

