Bears vs Rams: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

In a Sunday Night Football rematch, the Chicago Bears (4-5) will head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams (5-4). The two teams met in Week 14 last year, in a Sunday night game that saw the Bears assert their defensive dominance, winning in Chicago, 15-6.

Neither team looks the same this season, however. While the Rams went to the Super Bowl and the Bears made the playoffs in 2018, both squads are currently sitting in third place in their respective divisions. Which team will have the edge this time around? Here’s a breakdown of the game and matchup followed by trends and our prediction:

Bears

The Bears’ strength has been their defense, but they now have suffered two major blows on that side of the ball this season: Danny Trevathan, who suffered a horrific elbow injury last week, and Akiem Hicks, who has been on IR, and who was a huge thorn in the side of Jared Goff last year. Defensive linemen Roy Robertson-Harris and Bilal Nichols will have to step it up in the run game, and linebacker Roquan Smith will have to play at another level with Trevathan out if the Bears even want a chance in this one.

Chicago broke a four-game skid last week against the Lions, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky having his best game of the season, throwing for 173 yards and three touchdowns. The Bears are a bit banged up on offense, however. Running back David Montgomery has been dealing with an ankle issue, and he will be a game-time decision. They will also be without both of their starting tight ends, Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen, so Trubisky will certainly be tested Sunday night.

He’ll look to do better than he did against the Rams last season, in which he threw for just 110 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions.

Rams

Put simply: Jared Goff has been downright bad at times this year, and he’ll need to play well against Khalil Mack and Company–which will be a tall order considering his offensive line has been as bad as he has. Goff has 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season, and he’ll be without one of his favorite targets in Brandin Cooks, who will miss the game due to injury. The Rams will also be without starting center, Brian Allen, who they placed on IR this week, along with tackle Rob Havenstein.

Los Angeles will likely have to rely on reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and the rest of their defensive line to contain any attack the Bears manage to mount. The Rams are giving up just over 90 yards rushing per game, so they have been stout against the run so far this season, and the Bears offense has been anemic, averaging just 18 points a game. With the Bears having regressed on offense this season, the Rams should be able to dominate with a strong defensive performance.

Trends, Pick & Prediction

The following numbers and trends are courtesy of Odds Shark:

Spread: +6

Over/Under: 40 points

Odds Shark currently has the Rams winning the game and covering the spread by a projected score of 28-15, with the total score going over 40 points.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game:

• The Bears are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Chicago’s last 14 games.

• The Bears are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

• Chicago is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games against LA Rams.

• Los Angeles is 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Rams’ last 5 games.

• The Rams are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 8 of LA Rams’ last 12 games against Chicago.

We’re with Odds Shark on this one. The Bears have been bitten too hard by the injury bug this season, and their offense isn’t doing enough to help them overcome it. Unless Trubisky surprises the football world and puts the Bears on his back with a huge performance, the Rams should take this one at home.

Final Prediction: Rams 27, Bears 14

