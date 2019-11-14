Ben Roethlisberger’s Injury: Latest Updates & Status of Steelers QB

Ben Roethlisberger’s injury appeared to derail the Steelers season, but Pittsburgh seems to have found their footing to remain in playoff contention. Roethlisberger sustained an elbow injury that required surgery and was ruled out for the 2019 season. The Steelers quarterback has not played since Week 2 against the Seahawks.

Leading up to the Steelers clash with the Browns on Thursday Night Football, Roethlisberger discussed how much he missed playing. The Steelers quarterback admitted that he still feels like he could come back this season but noted that he has been ruled out until 2020.

“AFC North football is always fun,” Roethlisberger said, per the Post-Gazette. “Cleveland. A short week. I’m jealous of the guys going over there…It’s really hard not being out there. I want to be a part of it. Being hurt is still setting in for me. I’m still feeling like I’m going to come back [this season]. It hurts that I’m not.”

Roethlisberger Has Ruled Out Retirement & Plans to Play in 2020

All signs point to Roethlisberger being the Steelers starting quarterback when the 2020 NFL season begins. Roethlisberger has been quick to point out that he has no plans to retire and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin even indicated that the quarterback is likely to at least see his current contract through which would be another two seasons, per ESPN.

Tomlin then cited Roethlisberger’s statement that he plans to honor his three-year contract that takes him through the 2021 season. “He fully intends to come back from his injury, and everything we’ve heard, we’re comfortable that’s a strong possibility,” Tomlin said.

Despite being unable to suit up, Roethlisberger has remained involved with the team and has been on the sideline during games helping out the Steelers offense.

The Steelers Were Fined $75,000 for Not Properly Reporting Roethlisberger’s Injury

Roethlisberger’s specific injury still remains a bit of a mystery as the Steelers have only noted that it involves his elbow. Roethlisberger left early in the Seahawks-Steelers game after a non-contact play. The NFL deemed that Roethlisberger was dealing with an elbow injury prior to the game, but the Steelers did not list him on the injury report.

Pittsburgh was later fined $75,000 for not being forthcoming about Roethlisberger’s injury. Pro Football Talk detailed how the Steelers handled the situation leading up to the Seahawks matchup.

The Steelers listed Roethlisberger as not practicing on Wednesday of that week for reasons not related to injury. He fully participated on Thursday and Friday, and no injury was ever mentioned. Roethlisberger suffered a non-contact elbow injury during the game, resulting in season-ending surgery.

According to the Post-Gazette, Mason Rudolph noted that Roethlisberger was dealing with the elbow injury after the Patriots game in Week 1.