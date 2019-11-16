Lakers: Legend Makes Surpising Claim on NBA Finals, Sixers’ Ben Simmons

The Phiadelphia 76ers are favorited in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

They’ve got Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. They also have Tobias Harris.

How far can they go?

Insert former Philadelphia 76er, Tim Thomas.

The seventh pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, Thomas played in 12 NBA seasons with the Sixers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers.

A Villanova product, Thomas, who averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 824 games dropped by the Scoop B Radio Podcast and tells me why the Sixers have an edge over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and discusses Ben Simmons’ jumper.



Check out a snippet from our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: If the season were to end today, and the playoffs were to end as well, who’s in it?

Tim Thomas: Who’s in the championship? The Finals? I don’t know would say Sixers/ Lakers?



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You’re a former Sixer and a former Buck. Why Sixers over Bucks?

Tim Thomas: I just think the Sixers right now have a little too much when it comes to having to get it done, ‘cause the Bucks play as a team and the big fella we don’t know if he developed a jump shot this year. But Ben Simmons as more pieces around him that’s capable of making more shots.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: It’s so crazy to hear Ben Simmons and jumper in the same sentence and it’s positive.

Tim Thomas: I mean, they said Ben was working on his shot, but both of those guys have to put in the work on their shot. But I just see the Sixers right now have a little bit more than the Bucks.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: And you know what having talking about Jason Kidd, he didn’t develop a jumper 6’4” guard . He didn’t develop a jumper until his Dallas Mavericks days his Knicks days towards the end…Ben Simmons is a 6’8”, between 6’8” and 6’10” depending on who you if he has elevated shoes on… You are a tall guy yourself. You weren’t strictly a point guard but I’m sure you understand the mindset of a guy that can pass, that can shoot, that can rebound and do a lot. How difficult for somebody that tall in the NBA game to develop a solid jumper? Is it nerves? Or is it just the spacing on the floor?

Tim Thomas: Nah man. It’s just technique. Repetition. That’s all it is, it’s just like any other sport. You just got to put your mind to it and work on it man…His thing is all of his life he’s just been handling the ball and being able to get to spots on the floor where he can dominate and control the game so, it’s a little different when you’re playing against guys that are the same height, your skill set has to play a major part. I mean it’s just a small thing. They say he’s [Simmons] been working on his shot so we’ll see this year. But definitely by the next two years he’ll be established and more comfortable shooting the ball.