Browns Coach Delivers Savage Comment on Former Wide Receiver

Before taking the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Cleveland Browns cut ties with second-year wide receiver Antonio Callaway — a move that in some respects seemed long overdue.

Callaway started the season serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and shortly after the Browns cut him, it was revealed he was fighting another failed test for what was reportedly a tainted CBD product.

Callaway lost his appeal and was banned for 10 games, effectively ending the chance of him catching on with another team this season and possibly beyond.

However, the trouble with Callaway started before the latest suspension news.

He was inactive in the team’s win against the Bills and the reported reason for Callaway being benched was that he arriving late to the game, in part because he parked in a different lot than usual, according to Cleveland.com.

Browns Not Missing Antonio Callaway

After returning from his suspension, Callaway slid into the No. 3 wide receiver role, with head coach Freddie Kitchens saying he was simply playing better than Rashard Higgins, who fans were clamoring for.

Callaway quickly fell out of favor and never truly made an impact. His most memorable play of the season was a disastrous drop at the goal line against the 49ers that bounced into a defender’s hands and swung the momentum of the game.

Callaway had just eight catches for 89 yards. In his career, he had 51 catches for 675 and five touchdowns.

When asked on Thursday about what kind of effect the release of Callaway would effect the offense, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken didn’t waste any words.