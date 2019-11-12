Baker Mayfield Issues Stern Message to Browns Fans

Baker Mayfield wants some peace and quiet when he’s playing in his home stadium — at least when the Cleveland Browns are on offense.

Mayfield has been adamant about Browns fans needing to be quiet inside of FirstEnergy Stadium when the team’s offense has the ball. He first mentioned it following the win over the Bills, saying the noise was part of the reason for a false start at the goal line on 4th down that eventually forced the Browns to kick a field goal (which might have been the better move considering the Browns had run 11 plays prior without getting into the end zone).

“We believed we had a good call,” Mayfield said. “It was just our crowd noise seemed to be a little loud when we needed it to be quiet, which is strange at a home game.”

Mayfield said he wasn’t criticizing fans after Sunday’s game, but he hopes #Browns fans will be quiet when team is in red zone, loud when opponent has ball. pic.twitter.com/ntLI4Zbrbc — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 12, 2019

The Browns play three of their next four games at home, so Mayfield expanded on that comment while speaking with the media on Tuesday to make sure his message got across.

“When we’re on offense, we need it to be quiet. It might have ruffled some feathers…that’s OK,” Mayfield said. “When we’re on offense, a critical down, we need to be able to have silence in our home stadium. When they get the ball, it’s gotta be really loud.”

Baker Mayfield Salty Over Podium Miscue

Mayfield has been a bit testy during his press conferences, most notably when he stormed off following the “dumbest question” from a reporter about the Browns play calling.

The QB was at it again on Tuesday, calling out the team for putting out two podiums for the press conferences.

“I didn’t know we were doing two podiums now. Win one game and (we have) no idea how to act,” Mayfield said. “t’s stupid is what it is.”

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield looks over and sees two podiums in locker room for interviews: "I didn't know we were doing two podiums now. Win one game and (we have) no idea how to act…It's stupid is what it is." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) November 12, 2019

Emily Mayfield Clarifies Comment About Browns Fans

Emily Mayfield, the wife of Baker Mayfield, made a comment on Monday on Instagram about “fair-weather fans.”

“Fair weather fans are HILARIOUS to me,” Emily Mayfield on her Instagram. “Get out of here lollllll.”

Emily was taking a shot of those fans who pop out of the woodwork after a win, but nonetheless, she felt the need to clarify her comment after it went viral.

Emily Mayfield clarified her “fair weather fans” comment from Monday on IG this AM. Says she’s angered by fans who say “horrible things” about her husband then are back on the bandwagon after a win & appreciates the die hard fans https://t.co/SyLTTXiNRK pic.twitter.com/PTEpH3064x — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 12, 2019

“LOL Didn’t expect to ruffle so many feather with my ‘fair weather fans’ comments yesterday. No, I was not directing that at the die-hard, loyal fans who have stuck around for YEARS. I’m talking about the idiots who say HORRIBLE things about my husband and the team when we lose, and are back to obsessing when we win. That is laughable to me…loyal fans, I see you.”

Baker Mayfield has been premier among the Browns players who have struggled this season, although he has bounced back since the bye week. He’s passed for 2,201 yards, 9 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season, but is coming off of his best game of the year against the Bills. He passed for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns, notching a season-best QB rating of 102.7.

The expectations were especially high for Baker considering how he performed during his first year in the league, setting the rookie touchdown record (27) in just 13 starts. So the critics came down especially hard on him, questioning if the former No. 1 overall pick was indeed the savior at the quarterback position the Browns most desperately needed.

