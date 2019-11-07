Steelers Legend Comes to Defense of Freddie Kitchens

Freddie Kitchens first stint as a head coach has not gone as planned with the Cleveland Browns and eight games in there are already questions if he’ll make it through the season.

The Browns are just 2-6 and the near unanimous opinion is that they’ve been the most disappointing team in the league after an offseason that built up expectations to an unreasonable level.

The chants of “Fire Freddy” have grown to deafening levels but one legendary former head coach thinks that Kitchens should be given a little more leeway.

Bill Cowher, who carries a 161–99–1 overall record and a Super Bowl title to his name with the Pittsburgh Steelers, understands that being a first-time head coach is no easy task.

“There’s no manuscript for being a head coach,” Cowher told The DA Show on CBS Radio. “It’s different in every building, what you’re walking into and what the responsibilities are…Freddie is calling plays, and that’s fine. He can do that. But you have to be able to delegate, have a handle on things, have the pulse of your football team. Every week is a new experience. Every week you become a little bit better at because you’re now able to understand how you can have time-management from the standpoint of where you want to spend your time and what areas you have to be able to address.

“I think sometimes we get too quick to be judgmental,” Cowher continued. “Freddie will get better as this season goes on, as he goes through this. Give him some time to grow into that position and understand his football team. We’re halfway through it, and it’s not been the start they’ve wanted. But now is not the time to panic or overreact. I think what he needs to do is simplify things. You’ve got too much talent on that team. Don’t try to trick people. I would dial it more back than try to do something and thinking outside the box.”

Freddie Kitchens, Browns Need to Find Answers

Kitchens hasn’t done himself any favors as of late when trying to explain his team’s struggles, pointing to execution. In the preseason, he tried to temper expectations as much as possible, but that’s hard to do with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Myles Garrett on the roster.

Cowher admits there is a lot

“I think what you’re looking at is a team, a lot of it has been self-induced,” Cowher said. “You’re talking about a team that leads the league in penalties, they’ve given up a lot of turnovers on offense, some big plays on defense, and they’ve just not been able to put everything together. Baker does not look comfortable.

“He’s tried to temper the expectations,” Cowher added. “At the same time, what you have to do is adapt and adjust; adapt to where you are, adjust your systems accordingly. You’ve got to be able to stop the run better on defense. You’ve got to be able to not turn the football over and finish some of these drives…What they have to do right now is eliminate all the outside noise and just find a way to win a game.”

Buffalo Bills Next up for Browns

It’s not often that you see a 2-6 team favored against a 6-2 team, but that’s exactly the case when the Browns host the Bills this weekend. Cleveland is installed as an early 3-point favorite against the Bills with a low total of 40.

“They are playing good defense,” Kitchens said of the Bills. “They run the ball very effectively. They play smart. They play tough. They are physical. Their defense keeps them in every game, and then their offense kind of tries to impose the will on you.”

The Bills two losses came to the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots and they carry a defense that has top five in points against and defending the pass. However, Buffalo ranks 18th in defending the run, which may be the secret to the Browns success.

