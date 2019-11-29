Browns Undecided on Status of Key Offensive Starter

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku feels healthy enough to play. Whether or not he’ll be on the field this week against the Steelers for the Browns is a different story.

Njoku been on injured reserve since Sept. 20 with a fractured wrist he suffered in a Week 2 victory against the Jets, but returned to practice on Nov. 20. He had surgery on the wrist in an effort to get back on the field this season.

“Kind of just wait and see. We are still working through some things there,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said of Njoku’s status on Friday. “I am not willing to say that yay or nay right now.”

Njoku expressed last week that he’s ready to get on the field, and sentiment has held true this week as well.

The team has until Dec. 11 to activate Njoku or shut him down for the remainder of the season.

Njoku, a former first round pick of the Browns, is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed. He was taken in the first round of the 2017 by the Browns.

Last year, Njoku essentially doubled his production in the passing game from his rookie season, collecting 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

Njoku was off to a slow start with just four catches for 37 yards and one touchdown. That being said, he’s one of the NFL’s best pass-catching tight ends and will be missed.

Njoku is in the third year of a four-year rookie contract, with an option available for a fifth.

Greg Robinson, Olivier Vernon Questionable for Browns

The Browns are also waiting to see if defensive end Olivier Vernon and offensive tackle Greg Robinson will be good to go against the Steelers this week.

Vernon has missed the last three games with a knee injury, but practiced for the first time this week in limited fashion since suffering the knee injury at the end of the Browns loss to the Broncos on Nov. 3.

With the suspension of Myles Garrett for the season, Vernon has been especially missed, with the Browns starting Chad Thomas and Chris Smith, also forcing recently signed Bryan Cox into extended action. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has even seen some time at defensive end.

Robinson reported concussion-like symptoms this week and is still in the protocol, according to Kitchens. He has not practiced since, but that being said, he still has a chance to get on the field.

“Not ready to rule him out yet,” Kitchens said.

If Robinson was unable to suit up, Justin McCray would likely slide into the starting lineup. He started a game earlier this season when the Browns were looking for a spark on the offensive line, benching Robinson. Kendall Lamm is also available.

Browns Looking for Historic Sweep of Steelers

The Browns have gone 7-34-1 against the Steelers since 1999 and haven’t swept them since 1988. On top of that, Cleveland hasn’t won on the Steelers home turf since 2003 — something they’ll be looking to change on Sunday.

The Browns are a two-point favorite for the game, with a total of 39 points — the lowest of the week. The Browns won the first matchup in Cleveland 21-7.