Kareem Hunt Scores First Touchdown With Browns [WATCH]

Kareem Hunt has found his way back into the end zone.

After a turbulent year, the Browns running back scored his first touchdown since signing with Cleveland in the offseason. He put the Browns up 28-0 on Sunday with a six-yard sprint to the corner of the end zone.

Hunt has done whatever has been asked of him. He’s blocked, caught passes and supported his running back partner Nick Chubb every step of the way.

“We are just getting started. … The sky is the limit with what we can do with us in the backfield and us on the field at the same time,” Chubb told reporters this week. “I just look forward to each week going out there and playing with another great player.”

Kareem Hunt Makes Return From Suspension

Every Kareem Hunt Touch vs. Bills | Cleveland BrownsEvery Kareem Hunt run and reception vs. the Buffalo Bills. Kareem totaled 74 yards on 4 carries and 7 receptions. #TopPlays #ClevelandBrowns #Browns #NFL Subscribe to the Cleveland Browns YT Channel: https://goo.gl/FbNv6S For more Browns videos: https://goo.gl/X21ZU5 For more Browns action: http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clevelandbrowns Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Browns Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clevelandbrowns/ Find us on Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/officialbrowns Get the App: https://apple.co/2GUUSLf 2019-11-13T20:26:46.000Z

Hunt has played three games since returning from an eight-game ban for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He was cut by the Chiefs last year after video emerged of him in an altercation with a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February of 2018.

The Browns took a risk signing Hunt, but it was obvious that the talent was there. He was the league’s leading rusher as a rookie in 2017, and was on pace for another big season last year when the Chiefs let him go. Dorsey, who drafted Hunt while in Kansas City, was willing to take the risk.

“When you make a decision of that magnitude, you have to have depth of knowledge,” Dorsey said after the signing. “You have to be able to communicate what everybody sees, and then from a managing up position, you have to be able to express that with clarity to your bosses and get them to understand that this is a good person, so just trust us on this.”

For Hunt, a Cleveland native, had always dreamed of playing for the Browns, which made his return to the gridiron extra emotional.

“It was a dream always driving down 90, seeing the stadium right along the water,” he said. “I would be like, ‘Wow, that’s a big stadium, way bigger than Willoughby South (his high school). I’d love to play in that’ and honestly it’s a dream come true to be able to play for my hometown and be able to be home.”

John Dorsey Gifts Kareem Hunt a Rock

Hunt had a curious gift waiting in his locker after his first game with the Browns. It was a rock from Dorsey — which had many meanings.

“Always stay solid,” Hunt said of the unusual gift. “Always stay solid. You’ve got to be solid as a rock. This rock ain’t going to bend or break.”

Entering Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, Hunt had 10 carries for 42 yards and 13 catches for 90 yards.