Browns Fans Helmet-Bash Mason Rudolph Pinata Pregame [WATCH]

Cleveland Browns fans are showing their support for Myles Garrett in a variety of interesting ways.

But one tactic in particular that is getting some viral attention is from the Browns tailgate, where fans bashed a Mason Rudolph piñata with a helmet.

Check out the video below courtesy of cleveland.com.

It’s safe to say that so far the piñata antics are drawing mixed reviews from fellow Browns fans and others for making fun of the incident that got their star defensive end suspended indefinitely and could have ended much worse.

“I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett said of the fight. “I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Browns Owner Dee Haslam Shows Support for Myles Garrett

The hashtag #FreeMyles Garrett has been a popular once since the punishment was announced for the Browns defensive end and it was reported that chants of “Myles Garrett” could be heard around the stadium on Sunday.

"Myles Garrett!" chants echoing throughout FirstEnergy Stadium. — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 24, 2019

The stadium crew also got in on the action, showing Rudolph’s interception against the Bengals on the scoreboard. It drew massive cheers.

Garrett had his suspension upheld this week after a meeting with the NFL. It was revealed that Garrett alleged Rudolph called him a racial slur, sparking the brawl. The Steelers and Rudolph deny the claim, but the Browns have said they have no reason not to believe Garrett.

They just showed the #Bengals highlight of an INT of #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph here on the #Browns scoreboard screen. Loudest cheers of day outside of the TDs. — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) November 24, 2019

There were 33 players were fined for the fight. Both teams were fined a total of $732,422 when it was all added up, including a $250,000 fine for both franchises. That hasn’t stopped the Browns owners from fully supporting Garrett through the incident.

On Sunday prior to the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins, Browns owner Dee Haslam was seen wearing a “95” beanie, which is Garrett’s number.

#Browns owner Dee Haslam showing her support for Myles Garrett today. Photo by @jpgunter pic.twitter.com/h3sCDASg2o — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 24, 2019

The Haslams haven’t spoke extensively on the fight, but issued a statement the day following the infamous moment.

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game. There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Have Monster First Half Against Miami

The Browns got off to a torrid start offensively against the Dolphins, with both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham catching touchdown passes from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Landry caught a pair of touchdown passes from Mayfield, while Beckham snagged his second of the season on a wide open play in the end zone.

