Details on Myles Garrett’s Return to Browns Revealed

The Cleveland Browns found out this week that star defensive end Myles Garrett would have his indefinite suspension upheld for swinging and hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet.

Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, made the decision to keep Garrett off the field for at least the rest of this season and playoffs, which at minimum is six games — the second longest suspension for an on-field incident in NFL history.

However, there appears to be signs that Garrett’s indefinite ban — which leaves quite a bit of wiggle room — will not extend into next season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the NFL will be open-minded and listen to Garrett during the offseason meeting and there’s strong chance he will not miss any playing time in 2020, according to sources.

NFL hopeful that Browns’ DE Myles Garrett won't miss any games next season, per sources.https://t.co/75bfn7c9aJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2019

When asked about Garrett, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said remorse is the key thing he wants to see out of the Pro Bowl pass-rusher.

“We’ll make a judgment on does he have remorse, does he understand why it’s not acceptable, do we understand what he’s going to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Those are the things that are going to be very important for us…If they get it and they understand that they make a mistake, and say, ‘I’m committed to changing,’ you’re usually on a good path.”

Browns Owner Dee Haslam Shows Support for Myles Garrett

#Browns owner Dee Haslam showing her support for Myles Garrett today. Photo by @jpgunter pic.twitter.com/h3sCDASg2o — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 24, 2019

In all, 33 players were fined for the fight. Both teams were fined a total of $732,422 when it was all added up, including a $250,000 fine for both franchises.

That hasn’t stopped the Browns owners from fully supporting Garrett through the incident however. On Sunday prior to the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins, Browns owner Dee Haslam was seen wearing a “95” beanie, which is Garrett’s number.

The Haslams haven’t spoke extensively on the fight, but issued a statement the day following the infamous moment.

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game. There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

Browns Announce Inactives Vs. Dolphins

VideoVideo related to details on myles garrett’s return to browns revealed 2019-11-24T12:47:01-05:00

The following Browns players were listed as inactive for Sunday’s action against the Dolphins.

WR Taywan Taylor

S Eric Murray

CB Robert Jackson

DE Olivier Vernon

T Kendall Lamm

G Drew Forbes

TE Pharaoh Brown

The most notable changes to the lineup is that Chris Smith will get the start at a defensive end spot with both Garrett and Olivier Vernon (knee) out. Kareem Hunt is also listed as the starter at running back, according to the Browns official site.

READ NEXT: Browns Fans Start Petition After Myles Garrett Suspension