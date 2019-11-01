Myles Garrett Draws Huge Praise From Broncos All-Pro

One of the biggest complements someone can get is the admiration of their peers, which is exactly what Myles Garrett earned this week from Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

When asked about Garrett — who is tied for the lead league in sacks with 10 — Miller showered the Cleveland Browns star with praise ahead of their teams meeting up on Sunday.

“He’s a superstar, been like that since Day 1,” Miller said of Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. “He’s an Aggie legend. He’s been unstoppable this year.”

Both star pass-rushers played their college ball at Texas A&M, so they share a unique Aggie bond, although they never played together.

Garett even appeared to recruit Miller last year when it was rumored that Miller could be on the trade block, saying “might have to get the wrecking crew back together.”

Miller has long been one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, with 102 sacks in his career and a Super Bowl MVP to his name. This season, Miller has 26 tackles and 4 sacks.

Hunting Season for Myles Garrett Against Broncos QB Brandon Allen

Garrett’s target will be Brandon Allen, who hasn’t seen a regular season NFL snap in his career. Veteran QB Joe Flacco was put on IR on Friday. That being said, the Browns are not taking the situation lightly, especially at 2-5 and in desperate need of a win.

“He has never taken an NFL snap, but he is in the league for a reason,” defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said of Allen. “Treat them all the same. Execute the game plan.”

With Garrett and Olivier Vernon, the Browns have had the best pass-rushing pair the last three weeks, according to Pro Football Focus metrics. Broncos coach Vic Fangio knows that his inexperienced QB is in for a battle.

Myles Garrett was ELITE in Week 8 vs. the Pats 💪 pic.twitter.com/ol7L7RQqBz — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2019

“They could be (more aggressive),” Fangio said. “There are always two schools of thought there. Sometimes if you are too aggressive, in some ways make it easy on the quarterback. He’s got to get it out quick kind of and throw it, get an easier and quicker read possibly. Sometimes some people think play coverage and let’s see if he can figure it out and by time for the rush to get there. I’m sure it will be a mix.”

Safety Damarious Randall Out Again For Browns

Starting safety Damarious Randall is also among those who have been ruled out for the game against the Broncos. It’s his second game in a row missed with the hamstring ailment.

His absence will be felt, as he is solid in coverage and isn’t scared to join the fray, collecting 20 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended this season. Unfortunately, he has not been on the field as much as he would like so far, especially in a contract year. Earlier this season, Randall missed two games with a concussion — something he disputed.

Against New England, the Browns deployed a mix of Jermaine Whitehead, Morgan Burnett and Juston Burris to compensate for the loss of Randall.

Other not set to take the field in Denver are nickel cornerback Eric Murray — who had knee surgery on Friday — and tight end Pharaoh Brown (concussion).

