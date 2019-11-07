Odell Beckham Responds to Baker Mayfield’s ‘Force Feed’ Comments

After a 2-6 start to the season and a mostly anemic offensive showing, there’s no question that the Cleveland Browns need to find more ways to get star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. involved.
Beckham has 39 catches for 575 yards through eight games and has averaged just over 8 targets per game in his first season with the Browns.
The issue saw renewed attention after quarterback Baker Mayfield opted to throw over the middle to a double-covered Jarvis Landry on a crucial 4th-and-4 in the fourth quarter in a 24-19 loss to the Broncos, instead of OBJ, who was streaking down the sideline with a step on his defender.
When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mayfield said the team is consistently trying to find ways to get Beckham involved — but it’s not easy.
“I think people have this picture perfect thing where it was going to be sunshine and rainbows and he was going to have a whole lot of one on ones,” Mayfield said. “It is Odell Beckham. He is going to have double coverage and we have to find ways to format things to get him the ball and force-feed him early on to where he can make an impact before we can have the perfect look to have a shot play. That is something we have learned the hard way, but I think as the weeks have gone on, we are continuing to improve on how to get the ball to him.”
Beckham responded to those comments on Thursday during his media availability, saying that he and Mayfield spoke about the play in question and nobody argued about the ball going to Landry — a four-time Pro Bowl talent in his own right.
“I’m about whatever. Whatever you wanna do,” Beckham said. “I don’t care if there’s five guys on me. However I can help the team.”
Odell Beckham Responds to More Uniform Issues
Beckham and Landry were forced to change their cleats at halftime against the Broncos because they did not meet NFL regulations. OBJ was wearing a pair of cleats that appeared to show a clown face as a shoutout to Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” film. Landry wore gold Nike cleats.
It’s not the first time Beckham has had to change his game-day apparel. In the first game of the season, he had to come off the field against the Jets for a crucial red zone possession when he was told he was wearing an improper visor and also faced questions about a watch he wore during games.
Beckham was also fined $14,000 for pants that didn’t cover his knees completely during games, which led to him ripping the NFL’s policy.
He responded to the latest “controversy” on Thursday.
“I’ll try my best to be like the rest of the 15% of the NFL that follows the rules and then we’ll go from there,” Beckham said.
Browns Are Home Favorite Against Bills
It’s not often that you see a 2-6 team favored against a 6-2 team, but that’s exactly the case when the Browns host the Bills this weekend. There’s no doubt the Browns have some of the bigger names in the matchup like Beckham, Landry, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt — who will be making his Browns debut after an eight-game suspension. But the Bills have managed to reel off an impressive start with gritty, defensive football.
Cleveland is installed as an early 3-point favorite against the Bills with a low total of 40.
“They are playing good defense,” Kitchens said of the Bills. “They run the ball very effectively. They play smart. They play tough. They are physical. Their defense keeps them in every game, and then their offense kind of tries to impose the will on you.”
The Bills two losses came to the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots and they carry a defense that has top five in points against and defending the pass. However, Buffalo ranks 19th in defending the run, which may be the secret to the Browns success.
