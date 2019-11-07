Odell Beckham Responds to Baker Mayfield’s ‘Force Feed’ Comments

After a 2-6 start to the season and a mostly anemic offensive showing, there’s no question that the Cleveland Browns need to find more ways to get star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. involved.

Beckham has 39 catches for 575 yards through eight games and has averaged just over 8 targets per game in his first season with the Browns.

The issue saw renewed attention after quarterback Baker Mayfield opted to throw over the middle to a double-covered Jarvis Landry on a crucial 4th-and-4 in the fourth quarter in a 24-19 loss to the Broncos, instead of OBJ, who was streaking down the sideline with a step on his defender.

Odell Beckham showed plenty of emotion after not getting the ball on the crucial 4th down play #Browns pic.twitter.com/HJhATsuKQZ — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 4, 2019

When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mayfield said the team is consistently trying to find ways to get Beckham involved — but it’s not easy.

“I think people have this picture perfect thing where it was going to be sunshine and rainbows and he was going to have a whole lot of one on ones,” Mayfield said. “It is Odell Beckham. He is going to have double coverage and we have to find ways to format things to get him the ball and force-feed him early on to where he can make an impact before we can have the perfect look to have a shot play. That is something we have learned the hard way, but I think as the weeks have gone on, we are continuing to improve on how to get the ball to him.”

Beckham responded to those comments on Thursday during his media availability, saying that he and Mayfield spoke about the play in question and nobody argued about the ball going to Landry — a four-time Pro Bowl talent in his own right.

“I’m about whatever. Whatever you wanna do,” Beckham said. “I don’t care if there’s five guys on me. However I can help the team.”

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. on Baker saying they need to format ways to get him involved: "I'm about whatever. Whatever you wanna do. I don't care if there's 5 guys on me. However I can help the team." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) November 7, 2019

Odell Beckham Responds to More Uniform Issues

Beckham and Landry were forced to change their cleats at halftime against the Broncos because they did not meet NFL regulations. OBJ was wearing a pair of cleats that appeared to show a clown face as a shoutout to Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” film. Landry wore gold Nike cleats.