Odell Beckham Sends Strong Message to Haters With Post

The Cleveland Browns are 10 games into the season and Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to explode to the degree that was expected when he landed with the long-struggling AFC North squad this offseason.

Beckham has 48 catches for 692 yards and just one touchdown and is on pace for his lowest averages in his six-year career.

That being said, there have been signs of life in recent weeks, with quarterback Baker Mayfield picking up his level of play and taking more shots to OBJ. That showed as Mayfield connected on a 42-yard pass against the Steelers last time out that was one-yard short of pay dirt.

With the Browns looking for a third win in a row this week to help bolster their playoff hopes, Beckham took to Instagram to call out some of his haters who are doubting that he can still be the weapon he once was.

“…they will NOT prosper,” Beckham wrote in one post, followed by a fist.

One of the best comments on the post was from Browns safety Damarious Randall, who made light of the multiple uniform infractions Beckham has garnered this year.

“Flag on the play …. mouthpiece not team colors,” Randall wrote.

Beckham quickly followed up his initial post with a little more context for those following along.

“All that slick dissing like ya @ button missin… Love em from a distance.”

Odell Beckham Trolls Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin With Yawn

Beckham appeared to call out Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after his 42-yard catch in the first quarter and then Landry’s touchdown grab. Both receivers patted the mouths, simulating a yawn.

The move was in reference to Tomlin’s comments to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler in the offseason when asked about Cleveland’s receiving talent and the addition of Beckham.

“You know, I see great players, or we see great players, week in and week out,” Tomlin said after the pointed yawn. “We’ve seen him before. We respect his talent and the talents of everyone they’ve acquired. But it doesn’t change our agenda or our focus.”

The pair reportedly spoke about the comments during the game after the play.

“I said ‘you disrespected me,’” Beckham told cleveland.com. “I said ‘you know who I am.’ And he said ‘I know who you are. That’s why we’re doubling you all game’ and this and that.

“We were just talking,’’ Beckham said. “There’s never been no beef with me and no coach. We were just talking [expletive].”

From those comments it seems like Beckham had settled his beef with the Steelers skipper, but the social media posts say otherwise.

Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Limited With Injuries

On the injury front, both Beckham and Landry were listed as limited with injuries on Wednesday’s release. Landry is dealing with a hip issue, while Beckham has a groin ailment.

Neither receiver has missed a game this season, despite being frequenters to the injury report. It’s doubtful that either injury is serious, but it’s something to keep an eye on, especially for Landry, who is likely hungry to perform against his former team.

