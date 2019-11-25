Odell Beckham Shows Love for Jarvis Landry After Big Game

Some are calling Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. a psychic with powers to see the future.

When talking about what he expected out of Jarvis Landry this week, OBJ was nearly spot on in his stat assessment for his teammate against the Dolphins — the team that traded him away in 2018.

“When he goes for 156 yards, two touchdowns and nine receptions, he’s gonna go home and he’s gonna have a smile and hug his kids and he’s gonna love and enjoy that,” Beckham told reporters on Thursday.

The final stat line for Landry on Sunday in a dominant 41-24 victory against the Dolphins: 10 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

It was his second time going over 100 yards this season, but he said it didn’t have extra meaning coming against the team that traded him away two years ago.

“It didn’t mean extra, but it was fun,” Landry told reporters after the game. “Definitely was fun.”

The superstar wide receiver duo did a joint media availability after the game with nearly constant smiles on their faces.

“Today was just one of those days where I could just look at him and know we were going to give everything we had,” Beckham said. “To be able to come out with a win is a great feeling. … It was a good day at work.”

Beckham showed Landry some extra love on social media following the game, dedicating a post to his college teammate.

Landry responded, “Love forever.”

Jarvis Landry Roasts Former Team

Beckham had said this week that he was excited to see Landry go up against the Dolphins, knowing that no matter what he says, there’s some extra motivation going against a team that he felt “gave up” on him.

“I’ve been a part of his journey since we were 16, 17 years old,” Beckham said. “I know every bit and piece, every story and everything that’s going on. Just to watch him, I’m going to be excited. He always gets me fired up, whether we’re playing the Dolphins or whoever. He always gets me fired up just the way he plays and I know he’s going to be intense this week.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield agreed with Beckham that it probably meant more for Landry to put up the massive game against his former squad.

“He did a good job suppressing the emotion, keeping to himself and making it all about the team,” Mayfield said. “But deep down inside, we know how much it meant to him.”

Browns Pull Off ‘Bop’ Dance After Touchdown

Landry and Beckham combined for three touchdowns and 232 receiving yards — by far the best performance by the duo this season.

A highlight came after Landry’s second touchdown, when they showed off a new “BOP” celebration they picked up from the music video made by DaBaby.

“We liked the song and saw the video,” Landry said. “We got a group chat and texted all the other wide receivers. Someone put it in the group text, and we were like ‘We got to do it.’”

The Browns now have to refocus as they look to move their record to .500 in a rematch against the Steelers next week.

” I have confidence our team is going to stay focused this week,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “I do not have a doubt in it.”

