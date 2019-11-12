Browns Waive Former Third-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns waived linebacker Malik Jefferson on Tuesday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Jefferson had not appeared on defense this year for the Browns, despite appearing in nine games. He did have a role on special teams, playing 114 snaps. He had one tackle to his name during his time in Cleveland.

The Browns claimed Jefferson off waivers on Sept. 1 after he was let go by the Bengals — Cleveland’s AFC North rival.

The Bengals selected Jefferson in the third round of the NFL draft in 2018. He played in 12 games as a rookie and made 10 tackles for Cincinnati, but the team was quick to give up on him following the regime change to new head coach Zac Taylor.

Jefferson starred at the University of Texas, where he played three seasons. He recorded 231 tackles, 26 TFLs and 13 sacks during his time with the Longhorns. He was the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

The Browns did not announce a corresponding move.

While the Browns didn’t make a move immediately on Tuesday, it seems like the logical next move for the team would be to active rookie offensive tackle Drew Forbes from injured reserve. There has been speculation recently that the move could be done soon, which head coach Freddie Kitchens addressed while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

“We will probably wait until tomorrow and make that decision,” Kitchens told reporters. “There are a couple of things that have to happen in order to make moves like that, and I do not really know if I want to put that out there right now.”

Forbes suffered a knee injury in the team’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. He was designated for return from injured reserve on Oct. 24. The Browns have 21 days from that date to activate Forbes or he will remain on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the season. Kitchens sounds like he confident Forbes can make an impact, even if it’s just a depth addition. The Browns have shuffled the left tackle spot with Greg Robinson and Justin McCray in recent weeks.

“Drew has done an excellent job,” Kitchens said. “Here is what Drew has done – he has done a great job of carrying over things that he learned, and his learning continued to improve, even though he was not on the field getting reps so that gives him a chance, yes.”

Forbes is out of Southeast Missouri State and was drafted by the Browns in the sixth round (189th overall) this year. He started one of four preseason games for the team.

The Browns played without Pro Bowl defensive end Olivier Vernon last week and he is currently questionable to play on the short week against the Steelers on Thursday.

“I would not say I am optimistic, I am just kind of wait and see,” Kitchens said. “We don’t really know. Hopefully he wakes up feeling great.”

In other injury news, defensive back Eric Murray (knee) is trend toward missing his third consecutive game and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision. Both missed Sunday’s game against the Bills.

