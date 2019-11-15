Charles Barkley Sounds off on Carmelo Anthony Signing With Blazers

Carmelo is officially back in the NBA.

The 10-time NBA All-Star made headlines on Thursday evening when it was announced he would be signing with the Portland Trail Blazers, who are looking improve on their 4-8 record this season.

Anthony will join the Blazers on a non-guaranteed contract, and it is also being reported that he will join the team during its upcoming six-game road trip which begins against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

The Blazers are looking for Anthony to provide a spark and some depth at the power forward position with Zach Collins out four months with a shoulder injury.

During TNT’s halftime broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks matchup on Wednesday, NBA analyst Charles Barkley sounded off on Anthony joining the Blazers.

“Well, I’m glad Carmelo got picked up. I know his wife got killed on Power, and he got to go,” said Barkley.

NBA Analyst Talks How to Use Carmelo

During Thursday night’s airing of the Scott Van Pelt show, NBA analyst Tim Legler was a guest on the program and was asked if he was Blazers’ head coach Terry Scotts how he would use Anthony.

“I think if you are bringing in Melo, you have to bring him in with a purpose, and that is to let him be who he is as an offensive player. Which means to give him some touches and give him shots. In a limited basis, I would imagine coming off your bench, giving your second unit firepower,” said Tim Legler.

“I think Carmelo Anthony can come in and be a backup four-man playing 15-18 minutes a game. If he comes back and shows that he maintained pretty good conditioning and finds his leg, this absolutely elevates Portland because they have been pretty stagnant,” Legler said.

Former NBA Vet Nate Robinson Agrees

Earlier this year, I spoke with Nate Robinson and asked him if Carmelo could still help a team. Robinson stated that it depends on the type of role Melo plays.

”It depends are you bringing Carmelo Anthony off the bench, then no, but if you are starting him, then yes, of course, he can help any team, if you let him be himself. You have to let Melo be Melo, and if you do that, he can definitely help any team in a starting role,” said Robinson.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Carmelo’s deal will be fully guaranteed on January 7, 2020, if he is still on the Blazers’ roster.

“The non-guaranteed deal will reportedly pay Anthony $14,490 for each day he is on the Blazers’ roster, revealed Bobby Marks. The deal will become fully guaranteed on Jan. 7 if he’s still on the roster.”

As far as when Anthony will square off with his former team in the Houston Rockets, the two teams will meet in Houston on Monday, November 18. The Rockets deactivated Anthony after just 10 games last November and later traded him to the Chicago Bulls.

