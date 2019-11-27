Eagles Rumors: Playmaking Free Agent WR Clears Waivers

The Eagles need receivers and another option has cleared waivers. Dontrelle Inman is officially a free agent.

The Los Angeles Chargers released the 30-year-old pass-catcher Tuesday after he can came off the injured-reserve list. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, no team claimed him and he’s free to sign anywhere he wants.

Former #Chargers and #Patriots WR Dontrelle Inman, released off Injured Reserve yesterday, has cleared waivers. He’s a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2019

If only there was a desperate team willing to take a chance on a journeyman receiver?

Ding, ding, ding. There is a winner.

The Eagles certainly come to mind but after they passed on Josh Gordon, Antonio Callaway, Antonio Brown and Deon Cain — to name only a few of the strangers in the night — it seems highly unlikely they’d make a move.

But drastic times call for drastic measures. The Eagles can’t rely on the cobbled mess of a receiving unit they are throwing out there. Inman fills an immediate need.

Who is Dontrelle Inman? Why Sign Him?

Dontrelle Inman has been around the NFL since 2011 when the Jacksonville Jaguars picked him up as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Virginia.

He has spent time with four different teams — Jaguars, Bears, Patriots, Colts, Chargers — plus a 2012 stint with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League (CFL) where he won a Grey Cup.

Fantastic route from Dontrelle Inman to get open. 21-0 #Colts!pic.twitter.com/odlT860bIy — LastWordOnNFL (@LastWordOnNFL) January 5, 2019

The South Carolina native isn’t fast but he does have size, at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. He definitely has talent.

Inman has 166 career receptions for 2,233 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with a decent 13.5 yards per catch average. The Chargers placed him on injured reserve after Week 4 when he hurt his quad muscle.

Ironically, Inman registered a season-best five catches for 76 yards in that game. His breakout year was 2016 when he hauled in 56 passes for 810 yards with the Chargers.

Tom Brady with another TD this time to Dontrelle Inman #Patriots pic.twitter.com/mo2x6JMuua — CB (@_CaseyBaker) August 15, 2019

But injuries and inconsistencies have stymied a once-promising career. Inman has only played in 62 out of a possible 112 games since entering the league in 2011.