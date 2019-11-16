Chiefs vs Chargers Prop Bets: 5 Best Non-Spread Picks

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) will meet in Mexico for a Monday night showdown. The Chiefs are just a half-game up on the Raiders in the AFC West, and they are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Tennessee Titans last week.

Meanwhile, the Chargers have won two of their last three, but they’re also coming off a 26-24 loss to the Raiders last week. The Chargers are trying to save their season, and if they drop another divisional contest to the Chiefs, they can likely kiss their playoff hopes goodbye. Neither team will have home field advantage in this one, as the game will be in Mexico, so it will be interesting to see how each team responds to the unfamiliar field. Here are the top five non-spread prop bets for the game:

NOTE: *All odds, betting info and prop bets are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Patrick Mahomes Will Have Over 2.5 Touchdown Passes (+116)

A year ago, this would have been laughable, and the total would have likely been set at three touchdown minimum. But after Mahomes hurt his ankle and later his knee, he has not been the same player.

Still, Mahomes remains a magician, and he should throw at least three TDs against this Chargers defense. While Los Angeles has been great against the run and solid overall, their secondary is their weak spot, and Mahomes should get several chances.

Travis Kelce Will Have 2 TD Catches / Chiefs Win ( +730)

Kelce is on track to go over 1,000 yards for the fourth straight year, but he has only three touchdown catches on the season, which is down from previous years. With Mahomes back in the lineup, Kelce could serve as a security blanket of sorts.

The Chargers have had a fierce pass rush this season, so Mahomes will be looking to get rid of the ball quick. Kelce should be one of his favorite targets, especially in the red zone.

Hunter Henry Will Score Game’s First Touchdown (+1100)

Like Kelce, Henry also has three touchdowns on the season, and he could be a surprise early target for Philip Rivers if Melvin Gordon is kept in check. Henry is finally healthy, and he has made some excellent grabs this season. It’s entirely possible Rivers could look to him early against a Chiefs defense that has given up three scores to tight ends this year.

First Half Total Will Be Under 26.5 Points (-120)

This is arguably one of the safer bets in this game, although there really is no such thing in the NFL. It’s likely that both teams will take a bit of time to warm up, and a slow start on an unfamiliar field could curb both offenses–at least in the first half. Both Mahomes and Rivers are likely to start a bit slower, eventually warming up in the second half.

Philip Rivers Will Have Over 273.5 Passing Yards

Rivers has thrown an unusually high number of interceptions this season (he has 10), but he has only thrown for under 290 yards in three games this season: against the Raiders, Bears and Broncos–all solid defenses. The Chiefs will absolutely let Rivers throw up and down the field on them, and he should have a 300+ yard passing day with very little problem.

