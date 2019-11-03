Chiefs’ Damien Williams Rips off Longest Run of NFL Season [WATCH]

The longest run of the 2019 NFL season (so far) belongs to Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams. Williams, making quite a case for why he should be named Kansas City’s starting RB again, completely torched the Minnesota Vikings defense for an incredible 91-yard touchdown run.

91 yards to the CRIB 💨 pic.twitter.com/737Ut0U03E — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 3, 2019

Down 16-10 in their own territory, back-up quarterback Matt Moore handed the ball off to the San Diego native and he took off for the incredible run to the house. In addition to having the longest run of this season, Williams also logged the longest run in Kansas City Chiefs history.

Running alongside the 27-year-old Williams was Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who made sure to inch slightly ahead of his teammate as the two reached the end zone. According to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, Hill reached a max speed of 22.6 miles per hour attempting to catch up to the new record holder.

Tyreek Hill hit a max speed of 22.6 miles per hour while trying to catch up and celebrate with Damien Williams on that 91-yard TD. Sixth-fastest max speed for any player on a play this season, per the NFL’s Next-Gen Stats. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 3, 2019

That touchdown run resulted in a one point advantage to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, thanks to a missed extra point from Vikings kicker Dan Bailey following a 16-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Ameer Abdullah earlier in the quarter.