Chiefs Endure Several Injuries in First Half Against Titans [WATCH]

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a myriad of injuries in the final minutes of the first half against the Tennessee Titans, and it’s got to bring some concern to head coach Andy Reid about the condition of his starters.

First, tight end Blake Bell suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and was listed as questionable to return. The Chiefs mostly use Bell, who serves as back-up to Travis Kelce, as a blocking tight end. The 28-year-old has been mostly positioned on the left side in Eric Fisher’s absence.

Blake Bell is questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/jiDDeiKIu2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 10, 2019

Tyreek Hill, who sat out several games earlier this season with a sternoclavicular injury suffered in Week 1, went down hard at the end of a play in the second quarter and could have injured his left shoulder.

Looked eerily similar to SC joint injury minus the player landing on top of him. @cheetah back in the game. pic.twitter.com/RDzPhx4f5R — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) November 10, 2019

While naturally shaken up, Hill did exit the field under his own volition and without the need of serious medical attention. Thankfully, he was back in action on the field at the start of the third quarter, even catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

🚀 to 🐆 for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cGKFIfxHif — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 10, 2019

Healthy Roster of Offensive Lineman Deteriorating

As if things couldn’t get worse, offensive tackles Martinas Rankin and Mitchell Schawrtz both picked up a knock, with the former officially ruled out for the rest of the game.

Martinas Rankin is out with a knee injury. Mitchell Schwartz is questionable with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/WKXa2B4ulG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 10, 2019

Just like Hill, Schwartz returned to the field following the halftime break.

Mitchell Schwartz, apparently indestructible, is back in at RT. — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) November 10, 2019

Should anything else go unlucky for Kansas City, Andy Reid and his staff may be forced to play someone out of their regular position.

Chiefs Fans Calling for the Return of Jeff Allen

With all the misfortunes plaguing the Chiefs today, supporters are calling on the team’s front office to consider bringing back free agent guard Jeff Allen, who was released by Kansas City on October 3.

It’s unclear whether or not Allen was responding to cries for help, but the 29-year-old did empathize with Chiefs Kingdom over the loss of their starting men.