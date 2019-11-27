Clippers Defeat Mavericks to Gain a Six-Game Winning Stretch

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road for their next eight of 10 games. Tonight the Clippers began their three game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks in their first game of scheduled back-to-backs. Before tonight, both the Clippers and Mavericks were on a five-game winning stretch. The Clippers were beating teams by an average of 16.4 points per game and the Mavericks were beating teams by an average of 23.8 points per game. Tonight, The Clippers put a stop to the Mavericks’ winning streak and earned another victory, 114-99. Clippers have now won six games straight.

Dynamic Duo

The Clippers’ dynamic duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continue their undefeated streak and are now 4-0 since their debut against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. It is known that Leonard is on a load management schedule as he has not yet played in both games scheduled on consecutive nights. Because tonight was the first half of the team’s scheduled back-to-backs, fans didn’t know if the team was going to play both of their superstars. George has not been exposed to the back-to-back schedule yet as he was out for the first 11 games of the season due to recovery from surgery in both of his shoulders.

Last night the Clippers released their injury report and neither PG or Leonard were listed. The only one on the report was Landry Shamet who suffered a high ankle sprain against the Toronto Raptors. It was a smart move on the Clippers to play their dynamic duo tonight, as Mavericks’ star player Luka Doncic poses a serious threat. According to SBNation, last week Doncic was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the week from November 18th to November 24th. He’s also second in the NBA in scoring averaging (before tonight), 30.6 points per game. He is also averaging close to a triple-double (10.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists) this season.

Clippers Game Recap

During the first quarter the teams were already neck and neck. In the first eight minutes of the game George came out hot with 17 of the Clipppers’ 28 points. By the end of the first quarter, the Clippers edged over the Mavericks, 34-27. George led the team with 17 points, one assist and two steals. Ivica Zubac trailed George with six points, three rebounds and one steal. The Clippers came out strong and scored the first five in the second quarter. Leonard scored to gain a 12-point lead, 39-37. The Mavericks pressured the Clippers and forced the team to turn the ball over 10 times in just 17 minutes. In the last seconds of the second quarter Leonard hit a three from way deep but Kristaps Porziņģis answered back scoring a three from almost half court. The Clippers kept the lead to end the first half, 62-46.

With back-to-back steals, the Clippers showed no resistance and gained a game-high lead of 20 points, 71-51 to start off the second half. The Clippers ended the third on top by 14 points, 93-77. The Mavs had a little come back reducing a 22-point lead to just 14, 100-86. Fortunately for the Clippers they were able to turn up the heat and earn victory over the Mavericks, 114-99. The Klaw led the Clippers with 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal. George was next tallying 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and six steals. Doncic led the Mavericks with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Clippers will now play against the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow night.