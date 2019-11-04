Doc Rivers Places Blame for Kawhi Leonard-Michael Jordan Drama

Doc Rivers’ Comments Come Under Fire

At the time of the comments, The Clippers were rumored to have their eyes on the three-time all star who was a soon to be a free agent. Due to the time of the comments and the amount of buzz Rivers was receiving via social media, he ran into an issue with NBA’s anti-tampering rule. The agreement describes “tampering” as, “directly or indirectly, entices, induces, persuades or attempts to entice, induce or persuade any Player, Coach, Trainer or General Manager or any other person who is under contract to any other Member of the Association to enter into negotiations for or relating to his services.”

The league decided to move forward with the violation which resulted in a $50,000 fine against the L.A Clippers. Per The Orange County Register, NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver spoke on the issue after the fine was announced.

“It’s something where there’s a bright line in this league, and you’re not allowed to do it. And head coaches or team executives in those positions need to say, ‘I’m not permitted by the league to respond to that question.”

Doc Rivers Places Blame

In a pregame interview on Sunday night, Doc Rivers defended his comparisons and bluntly blamed the media for all the drama. A reporter is heard saying, “but you said it on T.V though, so it’s not our fault,” in which Rivers responds, “No, it’s the way you reported it, is what was wrong, so it was your fault.” Mirjam Swanson who covers the Clippers for Daily News posted the interview on her twitter.

Rivers does not deny what he said, but he does point out that the media did not report the entire quote. Rivers’ quote directly compared the similarities between Kawhi Leonard’s and Michael Jordan’s physique.