Clippers Head Coach, Doc Rivers Makes History After Victory Over Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Clippers matched up against the Portland Trail Blazers in a tough battle on Thursday night. The L.A. Clippers pumped up the gas in the fourth quarter and took the Blazers down in a 107-101 victory. Per Forbe’s NBA writer, Farbod Esnaashari, after tonight’s win, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has accumulated 900 wins as a coach, making him the 13th coach in the NBA to do so.

Doc Rivers just became the 13th coach in NBA History to reach 900 wins. Congrats coach! — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 8, 2019

Doc Rivers on His 900th Win

Per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, in a post-game interview Doc Rivers revealed that he was unaware of the amount of wins he had accumulated until two days ago. He said, “It didn’t see right, that number, but I’ve done it because I’ve had great players my entire career, great coaches around me, and great people too.”