Clippers Lose Seven-Game Winning Stretch Against the Spurs

Tonight The Los Angeles Clippers were seeking an eight-game winning stretch against the San Antonio Spurs. The last time these two teams played against each other, the Clippers defeated the Spurs without one of their superstars Paul George, 103-97. George was out at the time due to recovery of surgery in both of his shoulders. Tonight the team’s dynamic duo stepped onto the court to wrap up the team’s three-game road trip. For the first time since George and Leonard’s debut, the Clippers lost, 107-97 . Now, the team has lost their seven-game winning stretch and their dynamic duo is no longer undefeated.

Game Recap

The game started off with “boo’s” from the crowd as it was the second game that Leonard played against his former team. The Klaw used to play for San Antonio but was traded to the Toronto Raptors, per his request, in June of 2018. As soon as Leonard touched the ball the crowd roared with “boo’s,” but when he missed his first mid range jumper of the game, the crowd began to cheer. With about 6:30 minutes left in the first quarter, Leonard got a quick pocket pick off of Derrick White and took it to the hoop for a bucket, 13-7. The Clippers ended the first quarter on top, 30-27. The Spurs picked up the pace in the second quarter to gain a six-point lead over the Clippers. Montrezl Harrell got the ball in the paint and scored off a dunk to decrease the lead to only four points, 38-34. Leonard then lit up the show and scored two back-to-back buckets to steal the lead 42-40. Both teams battled it out and tied the game by the end of the first half, 53-53. Leonard led the Clippers at the half with 13 points, four assists and four rebounds. Harrell trailed him with 10 points and six boards.

The Clippers struggled at the beginning of the third quarter shooting just 3-15 from the field with three immediate turnovers. The Spurs outscored the Clippers, 29-18 in the third and started the fourth quarter ahead, 82-71. The Spurs continued to outscore the Clippers at the beginning of the fourth, gaining a 16-point lead, 87-71. George scored one layup at the beginning of the game, but the Spurs’ defense put a stop to George’s offense as he went 0-9 after his first basket. At the end of the fourth DeMar DeRozan hit his first three of the season. The Clippers were unable to catch up and fell short to the Spurs, 107-97. Leonard led the team with a total of 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. JaMychal Green finished the game with 16 points and eight boards. PG-13 was only able to tally up five points. LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 17 points, seven assists and eight boards. The Clippers now post a 14-6 record.

The Clippers have a break tomorrow and are back at home on Sunday against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. PST.