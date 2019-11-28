Clippers Overcome 10-Point Fourth Quarter Deficit to Earn Victory Over the Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Clippers played tonight in their second half of back-to-back games against the Memphis Grizzlies. The team was without their star player Kawhi Leonard as he was out due to injury management of a left sore knee. It wasn’t a surprise to have Leonard on the sidelines as he hasn’t played in both of any back-to-back games so far this season. Last night the Klaw played in the Clippers game against the Dallas Mavericks and led the team with 28 points, four assists and eight rebounds. The Clippers won last night, 114-99, extending their winning stretch to six games.

Tonight, without Leonard the Clippers barely edged over the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-119 . The Clippers struggled throughout the entire game but picked up the heat to overcome a 10-point fourth quarter deficit and came out on top to extend their winning stretch to seven games.

Game Recap

The Grizzlies were hungry at the start of the game going on a 9-2 run. The Clippers responded back with a 13-4 run getting a 15-13 lead against Memphis . PG had eight of those points and Ivica Zubac had four. The first quarter ended with the Clippers ahead, 35-31. The Clippers ended the first half ahead by only four, 64-60. Montrezl Harrell led the team at the half with 13 points and five rebounds. George trailed him tallying ten points, two boards and two assists. The Clippers were shooting the ball 47.9% from the field but only made 5 of 16 threes.

To start off the second half the Grizzlies were able to tie the game, 67-67. After both teams went back and forth to gain the lead, the Clippers put in Patrick Patterson and he immediately hit a three to tie the game, 73-73. Rodney McGruder stole the ball to put the Clippers up, 75-73. The Clippers ended the third quarter ahead, 92-88. George and Harrell both led the team in points with 16 points a piece. By the start of the fourth quarter there were 17 lead changes and 13 ties. The Grizzlies came in hot during the fourth to gain a nine point lead, 107-98. George drove to the hoop to catch up to the Grizzlies, only trailing them by three, 110-113. Lou hit a free throw and JaMychal Green dunked the ball to tie the game 113-113. With 31 seconds left in the game both teams tied again, 119-119. With only two seconds remaining Harrell scored another bucket to gain the last lead of the game, 121-119. Clippers came up on top to extend their winning streak to seven. Williams and Harrell led the team with 24 points each. George followed them with 22 points, two assists and five rebounds.

In a post game interview Williams spoke on the team’s fourth quarter comeback. “We just had to re-charge our batteries, get going and buckle down,” Williams said.

Now that the Clippers won their seventh game in a row, they are on the road once again against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The Spurs currently post a 6-13 record while the Clippers post a 14-5 record.