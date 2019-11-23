Clippers’ Patrick Beverley Fined For Violating Anti Flopping Rule

The Los Angeles Clippers went up against the Houston Rockets last night in a thrilling game, earning victory by only three points, 122-119.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was scrappy on the defensive end but unfortunately fouled out against James Harden on a reach. Harden scored the three for an and one but missed his free throw. This wasn’t Beverley’s most defensive play of the game though. Beverley came out ready to aggravate his opponents at the start of the game. In the first quarter, Beverley was guarding Harden who had the ball at the corner. Harden made a quick fake in one direction pushing a little off of Beverley who then exaggerated the contact and flopped to the floor. Beverley was already warned last game against the Boston Celtics about the league’s anti flopping rule, so today the Clippers guard was fined $5,000 for being in violation of it, according to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Here's the play where the NBA hit Patrick Beverley with the $5,000 fine for flopping.pic.twitter.com/32tXik61uu — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 23, 2019

According to the NBA, Beverley received his first warning for flopping on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics. The Clippers barely edged over the Celtics in overtime, 107-104. In the third quarter, Beverley had an Oscar winning performance for a flop he had against Jayson Tatum. Beverley was guarding Tatum when the 21-year-old took a dribble towards the hoop and grazed Beverley’s face as he was moving past him. The two-time All Defensive Team member exaggerated his flop as he snapped his neck right and grabbed the side of his face.