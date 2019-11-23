Clippers’ Patrick Beverley Reveals Thoughts on the NBA Championships

The Los Angeles Clippers did it again. Last night, in another thrilling game they came in clutch in the fourth and clenched a dub over the Houston Rockets, 122-119. Last week without their superstar Paul George, the Clippers fell short to the Rockets, 102-93. After this win the Clippers have set a new franchise record and are now 10-1 at home.

“It’s amazing that’s a franchise record, that’s hilarious in some ways,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said per Mirjam Swanson of the OC Register.

Last night Patrick Beverley was a pest on the court but unfortunately fouled out against James Harden on a reach. In a post game interview posted by Jovan Buha of Forbes, Beverley talked bout the team’s potential.

“Probably this quote’s gonna be everywhere tomorrow but whatever. I really feel like we should win every game. I think this team was put together not just to make it to the playoffs. I believe, you guys believe this team was put together to win the championship,” Beverley said.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ History in the Playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers haven’t been too successful in the post season as they have only made nine appearances in the playoffs and have never advanced past the second round since their move to L.A. in 1984. The Clippers have yet to win an NBA Championship. The closest the team has gotten to winning a championship was when the team lost in the Western Conference Semifinals in 2006, 2012, 2014 and 2015. The team has not been successful in winning league or Conference titles and they have never been to a Western Conference Finals.

The team has showed some progress in the most recent years. When the team had Blake Griffin and Chris Paul, the team had potential as title contenders. They won their first division title in the 2012-13 season and again in the 2013-014 season. After the 2017 season, the Clippers traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets for eight players and a 2018 draft pick. In 2018 the Clippers traded their star player Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in a package deal for guard Avery Bradley, forward Tobias Harris, center Boban Marjanovic and a future first-round pick.

This year the team has set themselves up for success with two superstar players, Kawhi Leonard and PG. This past summer the team acquired George via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed Leonard who was in free agency. George is a six-time NBA All Star and four-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team. Leonard is the reigning NBA Finals MVP and a three-time All Star. The Clippers also have Patrick Beverley who is a scrappy defender and a two-time member of the All-Defensive team. Coming off the bench they have Lou Williams who is a force when he takes the court. He has won the 6th Man of the Year Award three different times and holds the NBA record for the most points scored off the bench.

With a roster like that, the team does pose a serious threat as legitimate title contenders. So far they post an 11-5 record and have only played with their dynamic duo for two games.