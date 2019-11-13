Clippers vs. Rockets: Doc Rivers vs. Son

Tonight the Los Angeles Clippers are on the road to compete in the first half of their set of back-to-back games against the Houston Rockets. This should be an exciting matchup as fans may see James Harden and Russell Westbrook square up against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard was not listed on the Clippers’ injury report but that does not necessarily mean he will compete tonight. George was listed as ‘questionable’, so his debut is also not confirmed.

What fans could count on is Clippers’ head coach Doc Rivers versus his son Austin Rivers, point guard for the Houston Rockets. The last time we saw these two go against each other was during preseason at the beginning of October. The two were going back and forth all game long, and it seems like fans can expect the same tonight. Per Cluthchpoints, Doc Rivers had a few words about his son and tonight’s competition.

“He [Austin Rivers] says a lot…I for sure say stuff back, especially if we win. If we lose, I’m not going to talk to him for like two weeks,” Doc Rivers said.

Doc Rivers vs. Austin Rivers

During preseason the Houston Rockets took victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-96. The Rivers family seemed to have a lot of fun on the sidelines, as they couldn’t stop exchanging words with one another. CluthchPoints captured the friendly competition between father and son:

Austin Rivers played under his dad, Doc Rivers from 2015-2018 after being involved in a three-team trade. Though some people cried nepotism, Austin grew into an incredible force on the court. In June of 2018, it was time for father and son to part ways as Austin was traded to the Washington Grizzlies. Per Fan Sided Doc Rivers said, “he’s grown so much more, just look at his numbers last year. His numbers were off the chart. He came into the league at 20 and he grew,” Rivers said after he traded his son. “That’s what you want your players to do and that’s what he did.”

Austin signed with the Houston Rockets in December of 2018. He resigned with the team this summer on a two-year, $4.54 million contract. In the 2018-2019 season he played in 47 games with the Rockets and averaged 8.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Clippers vs. Rockets

Tonight calls for an exciting matchup as both teams hold 7-3 records. Both teams are also dealing with injury. On the Clippers side, George may still be out for recovery of both of his shoulder surgeries and shooting guard Landry Shamet is suffering from a Grade 2 ankle sprain. On the Rockets end, small forward Eric Gordon is recovering from knee surgery and is out for six weeks. The team will have to heavily rely on The Beard and Westbrook. As for the Clippers, they have a reliable bench that is filled with versatile players that can attack the basket and defend when needed. Both teams pose a serious threat. The Clippers are second in the Pacific Division and the Rockets are first in the Southwest division, according to Sports Chat Place. Currently, the Clippers are averaging 111.9 points per game and allowing 106.9. Houston is scoring 120.3 and allowing 118.4. Again, if the Clippers want to win this one they will most likely have to heavily rely on their defense. But, if Leonard and PG-13 take the court, it is a whole different ball game as they are a force to be reckoned with.