Football Black Friday TV Schedule: What CFB & NFL Games Are Today?

Thanksgiving is known as the NFL’s holiday from a sports perspective, but Black Friday has become college football’s appetizer for rivalry weekend. While there are no NFL games on TV today, there is a full slate of college football matchups with 11 contests on the November 29th slate.

The Black Friday schedule is particularly strong during the early afternoon. Virginia Tech travels to Charlottesville to take on Virginia at 12 p.m. Eastern on ABC in one of today’s marquee rivalry matchups. The winner will advance to the ACC Championship to face Clemson next weekend. Cincinnati takes on Memphis at 3:30 p.m. on ABC in a game with AAC championship implications.

Washington battles Washington State at 4 p.m. in the Apple Cup on Fox. Both teams are out of contention in the Pac-12 conference race but this is still a major rivalry game. There is only one game on tonight’s TV schedule with USF squaring off with UCF in the War on I-4 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Here is a look at the Black Friday college football TV schedule courtesy of LSUFootball.net. We also preview the remaining NFL Week 13 slate of games.

College Football TV Schedule: Black Friday November 29

TEAM TIME(ET)/TV Miami (Ohio) vs. Ball St. 12 p.m. CBS Sports Net. Texas Tech vs. Texas 12 p.m. Fox Toledo vs. Central Michigan 12 p.m. ESPNU Virginia Tech vs. Virginia 12 p.m. ABC Iowa vs. Nebraska 2:30 p.m. Big Ten Missouri vs. Arkansas 2:30 p.m. CBS Boise St. vs. Colorado St. 3:30 p.m. CBS Sports Net. Cincinnati vs. Memphis 3:30 p.m. ABC Washington St. vs. Washington 4 p.m. Fox West Virginia vs. TCU 4:15 p.m. ESPN USF vs. UCF 8 p.m. ESPN

NFL Week 13 Schedule

Here is a look at the remaining NFL Week 13 schedule. Please note all games aside from Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football are broadcast regionally. Click here to see the specific games available in your area.