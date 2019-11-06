Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Reveals Details of Knee Injury

Cowboys Nation received yet another scare with Amari Cooper when the star wide receiver suffered a left knee injury during the first half of Monday’s win against the New York Giants.

Cooper briefly exited the game and was inspected on the sideline by the training staff, leading some to believe he’d be ruled out for the evening. He wasn’t, and the Pro Bowl pass-catcher went on to lead Dallas in receiving. Crisis averted.

Speaking after the game, Cooper revealed that he initially hurt his knee in last Thursday’s practice and Monday’s incident was a reaggravation. He eventually returned to action, due in part, Cooper quipped, to the #BlackCat that stole the show at MetLife Stadium.

“Left knee issue for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper tonight was an aggravation of injury he suffered in Thursday’s practice, he said. Locked up on him,” the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted Monday night. “Didn’t finish practice that day. Black cat running onto field helped him work through issue, Cooper said. Good luck.”

Maybe there’s something to the feline’s presence, because Cooper appeared no worse for wear in the second half. He finished with four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown — a 45-yard catch-and-run in which he dusted the Giants’ secondary, effectively cementing victory.

Cooper, who’s battled heel, ankle and quad injuries this season, paces the 5-3 Cowboys with 42 grabs for 701 yards and six TDs through eight games.

He may be limited in practice this week, but Cooper should be all systems go for a second consecutive primetime affair, a Sunday Night Football home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, barring a setback.

Amari in Holding Pattern Regarding New Contract

Cooper has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving last October from the Oakland Raiders. He’s locked in as the Cowboys’ WR1, having formed unbelievable chemistry with Dak Prescott. But, like this quarterback, Coop’s content to wait on the inevitable.

The prospect of unrestricted free agency looming with each passing day, he told reporters last week that he’s in no rush to sign a contract extension, which could vault him among the NFL’s highest-paid wideouts.

“I’d prefer to wait until after the season,” Cooper said, via the Dallas Morning News, adding “there hasn’t been much discussion” about a new deal.

Cooper is playing out the $13.924 million final year of his rookie pact, signed in 2015 when the Raiders made him the No. 4 overall draft pick. He’s expected to meet or surpass the $96.25 million contract inked by Saints WR Michael Thomas at the onset of training camp.

