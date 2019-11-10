Cowboys’ Final Decision on Dak Prescott’s New Contract: Report

It looks like Dak Prescott is not getting that new long-term contact after all.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there was no progress made regarding a new contract for the Dallas Cowboys‘ franchise quarterback during the bye week. In other words, the Cowboys will likely franchise tag Prescott for the 2020 season — meaning no long-term contract will be signed this season.

“Long-term contract extensions are rare during the season. If there is a window, however, the bye week can present it. However, with the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, no progress was made on contract talks during the off week, sources say. In fact, negotiations in earnest have not gone on for some time. As Dallas is set to face the Minnesota Vikings tonight, there is “nothing going on,” per one source. This means Prescott is headed toward the franchise tag this offseason. At this point in the season, with a tag looming, it’s hard to imagine a new deal getting done. That said, neither side has put a deadline on it and talks could kick into gear at any point.”

The biggest topic of the Cowboys’ 2019 season has been none other than Prescott’s new contract. Both sides have been talking since prior to the season starting. However, no clear progress has been made despite Dallas’ intentions being clear — they want their franchise quarterback on a long-term deal.

Dak Prescott Expresses Confidence New Deal Will Get Done

Despite the ongoing discussions between both sides, Prescott expressed confidence that a new deal will get done, via Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

“As far as coming to patience, I think for me, it’s about the reasons why I play this game,” Prescott said about a potential large financial contract. “It’s not for that. All that is a benefit, all of that is a plus, it’s great, it’s going to be great when it happens. But that has no motivation or reason why I play this game. So it doesn’t affect me week-to-week. “It doesn’t affect me preparing for a game or saying I’ve got to play two seasons without it. All that stuff is going to happen and when it happens it’s going to be a blessing. Yeah, I don’t have to be coached on how to prepare for that.”

Cowboys Could Also Tag Amari Cooper

With the threat looming of Amari Cooper also entering free agency, the Cowboys will likely be tasked with assigning the franchise and transition tags on both of their key franchise pieces.

“This sets up an interesting situation for two looming contracts. With Prescott slated for the franchise tag, receiver Amari Cooper is also in a contract year. Cooper has said he’s comfortable waiting until after the season for a new deal. Could Dallas tag Prescott and then transition tag Cooper? In the final year of the Collective Bargaining Agreement only, they can. Time will tell how they handle it.”

Prescott has had an efficient season, posting a 102.5 quarterback rating while posting 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

With the Cowboys at 5-3, they’ll worry about defeating the Minnesota Vikings in a big NFC matchup on national television before they start worrying about their franchise quarterback’s future — again.