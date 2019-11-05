Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Fires Response To Michael Bennett’s Debut

Michael Bennett made his debut with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night and needless to say, Jerry Jones absolutely loved it.

As the Cowboys thumped their divisional rivals, the New York Giants, 37-18 in front of a national television audience, the veteran defensive end impressed. The 11-year veteran made his impact felt with three tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hits.

In other words, he made a bigger impact in his lone game with the Cowboys than he did all of the entire season with the New England Patriots.

There was no bigger fan of Bennett’s debut with his new team than Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones absolutely lauded his newest star addition to the team following the game.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Jones said, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “I thought he was really impactful in there. I thought you could see the team in general were feeding off of what he was bringing. Of course, very likely he was feeding off what [DeMarcus Lawrence] was doing out there and what [Robert Quinn] was doing. Still, he really is a great addition for us. I don’t use that word much, but he’s a great addition.”

Bennett Fell Out of Favor in New England

The three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion was expected to be a key cog of the Patriots’ defense after being traded to the Patriots in the offseason. However, he didn’t even start for New England, racking up five tackles and 2.5 sacks in six appearances and one start for the Patriots.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was Bennett’s argument with a position coach that resulted in a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

Prior to his suspension, Nick Goss of NBC Sports calculated Bennett’s low snap total even before his suspension. In his final game with the Patriots in a Week 6 win over the Giants, Bennett saw just 11 total snaps.

“The 33-year-old has not played in as many regular-season snaps with the Patriots as many predicted before the 2019 season. His lowest total of the season came last Thursday against the New York Giants when he played only 11 snaps in the Patriots’ 35-14 win. He hasn’t played in more than 40 percent of New England’s total defensive snaps in a game since Week 1.”

Bennett is a bonafide veteran. The soon-to-be 34-year-old has racked up 332 tackles and 65.5 sacks over the course of his career, even recently posting nine sacks with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Jerry Jones Proven Right Following Bennett’s Debut

Jones was onto something when he predicted that the Cowboys would better utilize Bennett in Dallas than how he was used in New England.

“The scheme that they had him working in up in New England had a lot to do with us being able to trade for him,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “Probably didn’t utilize what he can bring as much as we will be able to utilize it. Secondly, he likes to play. He wants on that field. And you say, ‘Well, duh. Doesn’t everybody?’ When he’s not on the field, he’s not as happy as when he can get out there and try to make plays.”

Considering Bennett has DeMarcus Lawrence alongside him, the Cowboys could wreak some havoc on opposing quarterbacks for the remainder of the season.