Damien Williams Fantasy: Start or Sit Chiefs RB in Week 11 on Monday Night?

After a first-half of the 2019 season mired with mostly disappointment, Damien Williams has arisen from the ashes and put forth two back-to-back productive performances.

The Kansas City Chiefs running back seems to have regained his stake as the lead back in the team’s backfield after carrying the ball a season-high 19 times a week ago. However, with LeSean McCoy set to make his return to the team’s lineup in Week 11, will the Chiefs backfield return to its crapshoot form of weeks past, leaving Williams’ fantasy football prospectives up in the air? Let’s discuss.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Damien Williams’ Fantasy Outlook vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Damien Williams has been one of the league’s most drastic disappointments up to this point, from a fantasy perspective. With an ADP that placed him firmly within the second-round of most fantasy drafts earlier this year, the running back has done little to warrant his placement as an early-round selection.

Prior to the last two weeks, Williams averaged a miserable 16.7 rushing yards on the season, scoring in single-digits in every game but Week 1. Certainly not the type of numbers for a guy that many fantasy owners had pegged as a potential RB1 heading into the year.

However, things have turned around for Williams of late, as he’s begun to flash the abilities that made him such a highly sought after commodity prior to the season. From Week 9 through Week 10, the running back has averaged an impressive 118.5 total yards and 17.35 fantasy points.

While those numbers will entice the average fantasy goer, what I’m most excited about is his touches during his recent influx of production. After carrying the rock nine times or fewer from Week 2 through Week 8, Williams has touched the ball no less than 14 times over the last two weeks. In Week 10 Williams saw a season-high 24 touches against the Tennessee Titans.

Williams will look to continue his streak of stellar play in Week 11 on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts have seen their fair share of struggles defending the running back position this season. They currently allow the eight-most fantasy points to the position this year. Over the Chargers’ past six games, teams’ leading scorers from the running back position have averaged 22.35 fantasy points. They’ve also allowed at least one touchdown to a running back in every game over that span. Williams has scored four touchdowns over his past three games.

Should You Start or Sit Damien Williams in Week 11?

The return of LeSean McCoy certainly gives pause to the idea of anointing Williams that man in the Kansas City backfield. However, that’s exactly what I’m doing. The Chiefs will ride the hot hand on Monday night, and you should too. Even when McCoy was active, he averaged just six rushing attempts over his two most recent performances.

This is certainly a bit of a positive premonition, yet, Williams’ increased usage, statistical output, and plus-matchup puts him firmly in the RB2 discussion this week.

*Check Out our Week 11 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Ems to further optimize your lineups Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

READ NEXT: David Johnson Fantasy: Start/Sit Cardinals RB in Week 11?