Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend Danica Patrick Talks Marriage

Things between Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick appear to be going splendid, but the former racecar driver is doing her best to enjoy the moment. Patrick was recently asked about marriage during an interview on “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” and she provided fans with her outlook on their relationship.

“You know what, that’s one of those things,” Patrick explained, per Fox News. “You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen. So you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep.’ Then life’s good.”

McCarthy noted that Patrick seemed to be enjoying the ride, then Rodgers’ girlfriend joked that could mean a proposal had to be around the corner.

“I’ll probably get proposed to tomorrow now,” Patrick joked, per Fox News.

Rodgers & Patrick Had a “Napolean Dynamite” Theme for Their Halloween Costumes

The couple enjoyed Halloween by going with a “Napolean Dynamite” theme for their costumes. Patrick provided fans with a few pictures from the Packers’ Halloween party along with a quote from the famous movie.

“‘How much you wanna make a bet I can throw a football over them mountains?… Yeah… Coach woulda put me in fourth quarter, we would’ve been state champions. No doubt. No doubt in my mind.’ 🏈,” Patrick joked on Instagram.

Patrick Reportedly Helped Rodgers Get Back on Speaking Terms With His Family

Rodgers’ feud with his family has been well-documented, but it appears that things could be turning the corner. E News reported that Patrick is helping the Rodgers’ family reconnect with a source noting she is “doing everything she can to bring the Rogers clan back together.”

“Things between Aaron and his family are improving, slowly, but it is happening,” a source explained to E News. “Aaron is back on speaking terms with his family, including his brother Jordan, and it’s really all happening with the help of Danica, who is bridging the gap between everyone…She is doing everything she can to bring the Rogers clan back together and help them return to being a real family once again.”

E News went on to report that Rodgers’ has grown as a person thanks to his relationship with Patrick. The source told E News that Patrick has been a “guiding and loving force” for Rodgers.

“Danica has been a real guiding and loving force for Aaron,” the source noted to E News. “He is in an entirely different place these days, and his family has been open to this reconciliation. They were at one time very close family, so it’s a sore subject for them, but they are all working on it.”