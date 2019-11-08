Derek Carr’s Wife Heather Carr Posts Adorable Halloween Photo of Kids

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and wife Heather Carr celebrated Halloween like any good couple does, dressed up like Captain Hook and Tinker Bell. The couple’s three kids also got involved with costumes including Peter Pan, another pirate and a gator from the movie.

“‘All the world is made of faith and trust and pixie dust’-Peter Pan,” Heather noted on Instagram along with the photo.

The Raiders quarterback responded by giving his wife a compliment on her Instagram caption.

“Caption game strong…,” Derek noted in the comments.

Here is a look at the Carr family decked out for Halloween.

The Couple Met While in College Together at Fresno State

Heather and Derek are college sweethearts as the couple met while attending Fresno State. The two started as friends but their relationship went to the next level after Heather wrote Derek a letter.

“It said you’re not being the person I thought you were,” Derek said, per USA Today.

The Raiders quarterback admitted her letter helped him mature quickly. Derek initially met Heather when she was working as a waitress at the restaurant BJ’s Brewery. Derek’s initial line was not the smoothest, but it seems to have worked.

“I had like diamond earrings in my ear and I had them both, I knew I did,” Heather told ABC 7. “And he said, ‘Why are you only wearing one earring?’ And it made me check my ears. And I was like, ‘that’s your pick up line?’ [It worked] it did work. I talked to him.”



The Couple Welcomed Their Third Child, Deakon, Earlier This Year

It was an eventful offseason for the couple as they welcomed their third child to the world back in May. Deakon joined Dallas and Deker as the couple’s third son.

“Late last night my wife gave birth to our 3rd son Deakon Derek Carr! They are both completely healthy and doing great! Welcome to the family Deakon!!” Derek announced on Twitter.

Heather posted an adorable photo of Deakon’s first Halloween as their baby was decked out in his ghost outfit.

Heather recently took to Instagram to heap praise on her three boys and noted how much she enjoys being a mother.

“Happy National Sons Day to my boys! I love you 3 so much! Your love for the Lord and each other is so incredible and you make this mama so happy! I am blessed God made me your mommy 😍💙💙💙 #nationalsonsday #gameday #goraiders,” Heather explained on Instagram.

Derek & Heather Celebrated Their 7th Anniversary This Summer

The couple just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in June. Heather posted a photo of them together and noted to Derek that she was “blessed to call you mine.”

“I love you more today than I did 7 years ago! Happy Anniversary!! I am so blessed to call you mine! I’m so thankful for the beautiful life the Lord has given us! #GodGaveMeYou,” Heather explained on Instagram.