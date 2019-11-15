Derrius Guice Fantasy: Should You Have Redskins RB on Your Team?

The Washington Redskins return from their bye week this week, and they’ll have running back Derrius Guice back for the first time since Week 1. Guice came off the injured reserve list prior to the team’s bye Week 10, and he has been practicing with the team since.

Guice has missed a great deal of time while with Washington. He missed his entire rookie campaign with a knee injury, and he played just 23 snaps on the season so far in his second year. Still, Guice could have a great deal of upside for fantasy football owners looking to make a playoff push. Should you go get Derrius Guice on your fantasy team? Here’s his outlook for Week 11 and beyond:

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Is Guice Worth the Add?

Considering the fantasy hype he received before the season, Guice could absolutely be worth a pick up if you need a running back. That said, proceed with caution where he’s concerned, as he will be splitting carries with fellow running back Adrian Peterson, and it’s yet unclear how the distribution between the two will go.

Peterson has been averaging 11 fantasy points a game since Week 6, but Washington doesn’t see the end zone much, which is a problem for fantasy owners. The best thing to do with Guice is grab him on waivers and watch what he does against the Jets this weekend.

Week 11 Matchup vs New York Jets: Monitor Derrius Guice

Week 11 against the Jets should be a good measuring stick showcasing how Washington will use Guice–both in terms of touches and situationally. Washington coach Bill Callahan said recently that he has a “pretty good rotational system” in place for the two running backs, but what that will look like is anyone’s guess. Will Guice or Peterson get the ball at the goal line? We’ll find out Sunday.

The Redskins will be going up against a Jets defense that just got done holding Saquon Barkley to one yard on 13 carries Week 10. The Jets are currently very stingy against the run. They’re giving up just 81.9 yards rushing a game, but they’re also allowing over 262 yards passing per contest. A key thing to watch against the Jets is how involved Guice gets in Washington’s passing game.

Washington will also have rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins under center, so it’s very likely Callahan will rely heavily on the running game against the Jets.

Final Verdict: Snag him off waivers if you can, but SIT him this week–unless you’re desperate. Only start him if you have shaky or questionable running backs like David Montgomery or Tarik Cohen in your lineup.

