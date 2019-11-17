Deshaun Watson Writes ‘MVP’ on Lamar Jackson’s Jersey

The showdown between two of the best young quarterbacks in the game ended up being a bit anti-climactic. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens virtually obliterated Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans, 41-7. The game never felt close, and Jackson, who was dynamic as ever, (he threw for four touchdowns and had multiple ridiculous runs) made a solid case for league MVP. Deshaun Watson certainly thought so.

After the game was over, the two young quarterbacks met in the middle of the field and exchanged jerseys. When asked after the game what he wrote on Jackson’s jersey, Watson didn’t skip a beat: “I wrote MVP on it for sure”, he said. “It’s love, it’s all respect…He’s like a brother to me…He played well today…just showin’ love…this game is about brotherhood. Who knows how long we’re gonna get to play it?”

Watson had what was arguably the worst game of his young career, yet he managed to maintain a respectable degree of humility through it all.

Watson was also incredibly humble and borderline uplifting in his post game comments after such a huge road loss, but that is part of what makes him special. The Texans quarterback noted that he is “waking up blessed, happy, and walking,” and said that he had no issue giving Jackson credit where credit was due because he felt incredibly lucky to be playing the game that he loves.