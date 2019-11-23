Top DFS NFL DraftKings Picks, Sits, & Sleepers for Week 12

Welcome to our Top DFS NFL DraftKings Picks, Sits, and Sleepers for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season. DraftKings is holding two standout classic contests this week for Sunday’s slate of games. An entry fee of just $3 will grant you access to the 1.11M Play-Action contest and the ability to walk away with $100K. More of a big roller? Try your hand at their NFL $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire contest, where the winner is awarded a whopping Million Dollars.

Guidelines:

Top Picks: Top tier players who are worthy of a play despite their hefty price tag. Top Sits: Players who don’t warrant a place in your lineups due to a multitude of factors such as being overpriced, recent performance trends, and bad matchups. Top Sleepers & Bargains: Players who are being undervalued by DraftKings.



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Top Picks

Matt Ryan (QB2) vs. TB l $6,700

Ryan has averaged 24.95 fantasy points in the eight games that he’s played and completed in full this season. That would make him the second-highest scoring QB in fantasy behind just Lamar Jackson on a per-game basis. Tampa Bay has allowed 26.88 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs since returning from a Week 7 bye.

Zach Ertz (TE2) vs. SEA l $6,000

Ertz has bounced back big time over his past two games. Ertz’s 21.9 fantasy points over that span make him the highest-scoring fantasy player at his position. Seattle has allowed 71.75 receiving yards to starting tight ends in four of their last five games. The Seahawks are the ninth-worst defense at defending the tight end position this season.

Michael Thomas (WR1) vs. CAR l $9,300

I mean, it’s Michael Thomas, he’s essentially matchup proof. With that said, Carolina just allowed Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley to combine for 234 receiving yard a week ago. They’ve also allowed an 81+ yard receiver in four straight games. Don’t overthink this, scoop Thomas.

Top Sits

Jaylen Samuels (RB9) at CIN l $7,200

This is more based on the price tag than anything else. Samuels will rack up a solid amount of receptions with James Conner ruled out. However, he’s been horrendous of late in the ground game, failing to eclipse 2.1 ypc in two of his last three games. Plus, Benny Snell Jr. is set to return this week, something Mike Tomlin seems very excited about.

John Brown (WR8) vs. DEN l $6,700

We get it, Brown led all fantasy players in scoring a week ago, thanks mostly to scoring two touchdowns. However, the chances of that happening again are slim to none. Brown was held out of the endzone in seven of eight games prior to Week 11. Denver allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts this year.

Brian Hill (RB22) vs. TB l $4,900

Not much to say here, other than don’t take the bait on Hill for the simple fact that he’s Atlanta’s “starter” at running back. Tampa Bay allows the second-fewest rushing yards and fantasy points to opposing RBs. Hill has averaged 3.05 ypc or fewer in three of his last four games.

Top Sleepers & Bargains

Best Bang For Your Buck:

Kareem Hunt (RB15) vs. MIA l $5,600

Since returning from suspension, Hunt has averaged 13+ fantasy points. The running back has been a true threat in the receiving game, hauling in 13 receptions over that two-game span. Miami allows the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this year. They’ve also surrendered 15 receptions and 115 receiving yards to running backs over their last three games.

I’ll just leave this here.

RB Target Leaders, week 10-11 21 – Christian McCaffrey

20 – Alvin Kamara

17 – Kareem Hunt Over the past two weeks, Kareem Hunt has as many targets as Julio Jones and more targets than Mike Evans. — Curtis Patrick (@CPatrickNFL) November 18, 2019

Bo Scarbrough (RB37) at WAS l $4,200

To get a starting running back at this value is phenomenal. To get a starting running back at this price despite a mouth-watering matchup is absurd. Scarbrough out-touched the next closest Lions running back by 11 carries one week ago. Washington has allowed two of the last three starting RBs they’ve faced off with to rush for 95+ rushing yards, while all three found the end zone.

Bargain Hunting: Scott Simonson (TE40) @ CHI l $2,600 We’re digging deep here. Simonson will be stepping in for Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison, both of whom will be inactive on Sunday with injuries. The Chicago Bears have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. If you’re looking to go top-heavy with your lineup in Week 12, take a flyer on Simonson.

*Check out our Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Ems to further optimize your lineups Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

READ NEXT: Benny Snell Jr. Fantasy: Start or Sit Steelers RB in Week 12?