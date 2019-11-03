DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for SNF Patriots vs. Ravens

DraftKings NFL $1M Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest will feature the undefeated New England Patriots traveling to Baltimore to face off with the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings SNF Showdown will receive a generous $250K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: Tom Brady $16,800

$16,800 FLEX: Julian Edelman $10,400

$10,400 FLEX: Marquise Brown $7,200

$7,200 FLEX: James White $7,000

$7,000 FLEX: Phillip Dorsett $6,600

$6,600 FLEX: Miles Boykin $2,000

Why this Lineup?

Tom Brady comes into Sunday night having scored 18.36 fantasy points or more in all but two games this season. The Baltimore Ravens defense has allowed an average of 18.18 points to opposing quarterbacks in five of their seven games this season. They’ve also allowed three 342+ passing yard performances this year.

Julian Edelman still tends to get type-casted as a high-floor, low ceiling fantasy player. While the former is certainly true, the latter couldn’t be any further from the truth. From Week 5 through Week 8, Edelman’s 21.8 fantasy points per game ranks third-most amongst all wide receivers. He’s now seen 10+ targets in all but three games this season. Wideouts to accumulate double-digit targets against the Ravens this season average 17.2 fantasy points.

Marquise Brown is expected to take part in his first game since Week 5, as he’s dealt with an ankle/thigh injury. Brown may not blow the top off of the Patriots defense the way he has other defensive units this season, however, he will undoubtedly be involved. Brown has seen an average of nearly eight targets per game over his young career. Opposing wideouts to register eight-plus targets against the Pats have averaged 12.7 fantasy points.

James White is one of the most reliable DFS option in all of football. The Patriots running back averages six receptions on 7.4 targets per game this season. He’s now scored 11.9 points or more in every game this year. The Ravens defense has allowed six different running backs to score 11.9 fantasy points or more against them in 2019.

It’s become quite clear that Phillip Dorsett has cemented his role as the WR2 in the Patriots offense. This is evident by the fact that he has seen an average of nearly seven receptions per game over his last four contests. The Ravens allow the 12th most points to fantasy receivers this season. Speedy receivers in the mold of Dorsett, such as Tyler Lockett and Mecole Hardman, averaged an impressive 17.6 fantasy points vs. Baltimore this season.

Miles Boykin comes in with an extremely cheap price tag at just $2,000. While he may not rack up an abundance of volume, he may be the team’s best big-play threat on the outside, at least statistically. Over the last two weeks, Boykins has averaged 20.75 yards per reception. Baltimore will eventually have to hit on a few deep passes if they have any hope of dethroning the Pats on Sunday night.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most glaring omission in our Sunday Night Showdown has to be Lamar Jackson. While it’s true Jackson has been a phenomenal from a fantasy perspective this season, his passing numbers have taken a major hit over the last few weeks.

From Week 5 through Week 7, Jackson has averaged just 180 passing yards and is coming off his worst passing game of his career, completing just 45% of his passes. New England allows a putrid 7.12 fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, and they have yet to allow any one signal-caller to eclipse 26 rushing yards in 2019.

Keep on eye on N’Keal Harry‘s name. DraftKings has unfortunately not added him to their eligible selections for tonight’s showdown, as of yet. However, the Patriots first-round draft pick from this season will be active for the first time in his NFL career tonight.

Reminder, the game kicks off tonight at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

READ NEXT: Lamar Jackson Fantasy: Start or Sit Ravens QB on Sunday Night?